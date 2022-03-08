Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, a leader of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys group, was indicted with conspiracy in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Tarrio is among the most high-profile individuals charged by the Justice Department in connection with the attack.

Tarrio, 38, was arrested in Miami, where he lives, and is to make his initial appearance on Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida, according to the Department of Justice.

Tarrio was indicted on one count of each conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property, per the Justice Department.

Tarrio was named in an indictment that also includes five previously charged defendants.

State of play: "Although Tarrio is not accused of physically taking part in the breach of the Capitol, the indictment alleges that he led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Tarrio also allegedly "continued to direct and encourage the Proud Boys prior to and during the events" of Jan. 6 and claimed credit for the attack on social media.

The big picture: Tarrio was ordered to stay outside of Washington, D.C., two days before Jan. 6 as part of his bond conditions for burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a pro-Trump demonstration.

Tarrio pleaded guilty in July to burning the banner and attempting to possess a high-capacity gun magazine.

More than 775 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including over 245 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the Justice Department.

