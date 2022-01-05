Report provides details of events leading to Jay commissioner's arrest

Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
PORTLAND, Ind. — While formal charges have yet to be filed, documents filed this week provided more details about the events that led to the arrest of Jay County Commissioner Brian McGalliard on New Year's Eve.

The 52-year-old Dunkirk resident was booked into the Jay County jail on a preliminary count of driving while intoxicated last Friday evening.

According to a police report filed with the request for a search warrant that allowed authorities to obtain a sample of McGalliard's blood:

• A Portland police officer was assisting a Jay County sheriff's deputy at the scene of a traffic stop — at Ind. 67 and Jay County Road 75-S — about 5:10 p.m. Friday when another driver suggested the officer check on the well-being of another driver, whose vehicle had pulled into a nearby driveway.

• That citizen reported she had been following that vehicle — being driven by King — and that it was "all over the road."

EARLIER COVERAGE:

►Jay County commissioner arrested for DWI

• When the officer approached King's vehicle, it was "running and in reverse."

• "Brian displayed red, watery and bloodshot eyes," the officer reported, and had "slurred" speech and the odor of "an alcoholic beverage coming from his person."

King — who reported he was driving from Dunkirk to the Portland restaurant he owns — refused to submit to field sobriety tests, and indicated he wanted to consult with an attorney.

• Authorities received the search warrant to obtain a blood sample at IU Health Jay Hospital.

Such blood samples are generally submitted to an Indiana State Police laboratory for analysis.

McGalliard was released from the jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

