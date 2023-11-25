Report ranks Springfield most expensive city in the U.S. to heat your home. Here's why

Heating a home during the winter months in Springfield can be expensive. In fact, among the largest 500 cities in the U.S., Springfield heating costs are the most expensive, according to an analysis by HVAC Gnome, a Home Gnome site that hosts a marketplace for service providers.

On the surface, that ranking seems to contradict the comparatively low utility rates touted by City Utilities. According to CU, customers pay about 73% of the state average when it comes natural gas prices, and about 87% of the national average. This comparison is based on average cost per unit of natural gas for customers as forecasted by the Energy Information Administration. The regional averages are not adjusted by cost of living.

The analysis by HVAC Gnome takes into account much more than just rates, which is the reason the two views of heating costs differ.

The ranking collected data in three categories — energy costs, cost inflators and lack of energy efficiency.

Energy costs

This category was given the most weight and took into account the average price of electricity and average price of natural gas. The electricity price was collected at the local level and adjusted by average monthly income in the area, while natural gas prices were collected at the state level and adjusted both by the average monthly income and cost of living.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey estimates, Springfield's median annual household income is $45,400, or about $3,783 a month.

While HVAC Gnome's findings for electricity remained low, Springfield's natural gas costs in relation to monthly income was on the higher end of the scale among the cities compared, coming in second from all 500.

Though this year, CU noted that gas bills will be lower than years past by about $40 per month from December until March. Partly due to lower market prices, but also because the bill will no longer include a recovery charge that was used to repay an unexpected uptick in prices during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 over two years.

Cost inflators

Among the cost inflators were such factors as the square footage of homes, volume of older homes and cold weather risks. Springfield is known for its old and historic homes. While HVAC Gnome found about 80% of homes in the area were built in 1999 or earlier, the recently completed housing study noted 89% of homes were built in 1990 or earlier.

Aside from the comparatively old age of many local homes, Springfield's ranking was also pushed higher because the area is at a moderately high risk of cold waves and historically experiences a fairly high number of extremely cold days.

Energy efficiency

Springfield's high ranking for energy costs was also affected by a lack of energy efficiency regulations and relative scarcity of highly efficient homes.

In Springfield, there are only two LEED-certified homes according to the findings, meaning the homes have gone through a verification and review process that shows the building adheres to prerequisites and credits that address carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health and indoor environmental quality. Additionally, there are only two homes in Springfield that have been Energy Star certified. Energy Star is backed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and certification requires not only high efficiency of the building but meeting standards above most other homes.

Because the state of Missouri has not adopted an equivalent version of the International Energy Conservation Code, Springfield received a zero for residential code efficiency. This is despite the fact that Springfield itself has adopted the 2018 International Residential Code for its residential buildings and Greene County has adopted the 2012 IRC, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources database, which would lower the amount spent on heating.

In the rankings, Springfield was followed very closely by Cleveland, Ohio in second place and Independence, Missouri. in third. In fact, four of the eight Missouri cities in the study ranked in the top 10 most expensive, including St. Joseph and Columbia.

