Report: Raptors prez Ujiri accused of pushing deputy

A Toronto Raptors executive allegedly pushed a sheriff's deputy and hit him in the face following the Raptors' championship-clinching Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday night.

NBC Bay Area said witnesses identified the Raptors' executive as Masai Ujiri, the team's president of basketball operations.

Sheriff's officials said the man was barred from going on the court at Oracle Arena because he didn't have proper credentials.

In a video posted by NBC Bay Area showing the end of the incident, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is shown pulling Ujiri onto the court. The video does not show Ujiri, or anyone else, striking the officer.

Authorities have not named Ujiri, 48, as the suspect.

"We can confirm our deputy was pushed and struck by a Raptors executive after he asked him for his credentials to go on the court at the end of the game," Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "We are working with the Oakland Police Department to file a report and contact witnesses and review video."

The incident is being investigated as a misdemeanor battery on an officer. When completed, the report will go to the district attorney's office for review.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Washington Wizards intend to seek permission from the Raptors to speak to Ujiri about running that team. Wojnarowski said an offer from the Wizards could be in the range of $10 million a year.

--Field Level Media