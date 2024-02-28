Report recommends MSU trustees Vassar, Denno be referred to Whitmer for possible removal

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University trustees Rema Vassar and Dennis Denno should be referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office for possible removal from their elected positions and the board should consider censuring trustee Brianna Scott, an investigation paid for by the university found.

The investigation, by the law firm Miller & Chevalier, began by focusing on an October letter Scott sent to trustees accusing board Chair Vassar of "a pattern of violating our codes of conduct, ethics, and conflict of interest, including engaging in repeated undue influence, and bullying of Board members and administrators."

Vassar responded to Scott's letter the next week, denying the allegations.

The investigation, however, found numerous examples of alleged misconduct, from accepting free flights and tickets for her and her daughter on a donor's plane to meeting with former Dean Sanjay Gupta to settle a lawsuit brought by Gupta over his forced resignation. She also violated a board policy against retaliation in respect to a witness in the investigation and met with Attorney General Dana Nessel's office regarding the AG's investigation into documents the university was fighting to keep secret.

The investigation also found that Vassar and Denno, both Democrats, retaliated against Jack Lipton, chair of the MSU Faculty Senate, by sharing confidential information to students to embarrass and "terrify" interim President Teresa Woodruff. Denno is also accused of having too much involvement in the review of the mass shooting on campus on Feb. 13, 2023.

In regard to Scott, also a Democrat, Miller & Chevalier determined she violated the board's code of ethics when she sent the press and public her letter alleging misconduct by Vassar, because it "included references to confidential and privileged attorney/client communications that she did not have authority to disclose." The law firm acknowledged the "courage it takes to publicly denounce misconduct, especially in light of the tangible and personal repercussions that Trustee Scott has suffered. Nevertheless, if the Code of Ethics is to have any meaning, its Standards must be applied uniformly, particularly when it involves an issue as important as the fiduciary’s obligation to preserve the attorney‐client privilege."

“The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has received the report from Miller & Chevalier and is reviewing the findings carefully," board vice chair and Committee on Audit, Risk and Compliance Chair Dan Kelly said in a statement. "The board takes our responsibility and governance seriously and is committed to upholding our code of ethics.”

Kelly said MSU would have no further comment Wednesday on the report.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, was among local leaders who called on Vassar to resign.

Michigan law allows the governor to remove board members for a variety of reasons, including "gross neglect of duty or for corrupt conduct in office, or any other misfeasance or malfeasance therein, and report the causes of such removal to the legislature at its next session."

Both Vassar and Denno were represented by outside counsel, paid for by the university, throughout the investigation. This included during their interviews, all of which were held in person, according to the report.

Following their interviews, counsel for Vassar and Denno provided written statements, and Miller & Chevalier said in the report that they took those statements into consideration, but where there are inconsistencies between them, greater weight was placed on the statements made during interviews.

The investigation began last fall after Scott released her letter.

Miller & Chevalier charged the public university $350 to $960 an hour; most of the staff involved have rates on the higher end of that range.

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 22, the most recent information the State Journal was able to obtain from MSU, Miller & Chevalier billed the university $500,699, according to a receipt dated Dec. 13.

