New report released in Auglaize County murder investigation; how police were alerted to missing man

New information was released Tuesday surrounding the disappearance of a Virginia man who was later found dead after his estranged wife was accused of injecting him with a lethal dose of an opioid.

On April 26, police were dispatched out to the Best Western hotel on Lunar Drive after a hotel employee called police saying they had a “weird situation” at the hotel involving a guest, Timothy Hovanec, according to a 911 call obtained through a public records request.

Hotel staff said Timothy checked into the hotel April 22 and was scheduled to check out April 25.

“He was supposed to check out yesterday. I’ve seen no hide nor hair of him,” the employee said in the 911 call. “So we went into the room yesterday and all of his stuff was still there.”

The employee told police that Timothy had provided, what the employee believed was, a State Department email. Staff told police that Timothy had been driving a black SUV and that it was not in the parking lot.

Hotel employees told police that Timothy had his three young daughters with him.

Police learned that Timothy’s estranged wife, Amanda Hovanec, 35, lived in Wapakoneta and made contact with her. She told police that Timothy had returned their three children at 7 p.m. on April 24 and they were fine, but did not know where Timothy was. She said that him leaving his cellphone was out of the ordinary.

At home with Amanda during the exchange was her mother, Anita Green, 61, according to court records.

The next day, April 27, police reached out to the Fairfax County Police Department to request information about Timothy. The agency later told police that the address Timothy had given the hotel staff was no good and that the only vehicle registered to Timothy was a motorcycle.

Police again spoke with Amanda, who told officers that Timothy worked for the State Department in Foreign Services. She also said he was in training with the military.

Police then contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigations to try and track down a supervisor for Timothy. FBI agents later arrived in Wapakoneta to retrieve Timothy’s laptop, cellphone and phone charger.

Local law enforcement was made aware of Timothy’s disappearance. His body and vehicle were later found on April 28.

Police arrested Amanda on April 28 and charged her with murder. She was accused of injecting Timothy with an “overdose of a synthetic opioid” with the purpose to kill him, according to court records.

Anthony Theodorou, 33, was able to obtain and give Amanda the drug she’s accused of using to kill Timothy, court records show. He had also been charged with murder.

“When Timothy dropped the children off at the residence, Anita Green took the children into the the residence away from Timothy and Amanda,” a court affidavit read. “The body was moved into Anita Green’s garage until Green drove Amanda and Anthony to dispose of the body.”

Court records show Amanda filed for divorce with Timothy back in December 2020 and about a year later, court officials noted that “the parties issues have become contentious in nature.”

Over the past several months, Amanda had tried to get the court to take away Timothy’s rights to see the children, but the court denied her request, online court records show.

Timothy also accused Amanda of violating court orders on his visitation rights and just last week the court ordered Timothy to be able to visit with his children from April 22 to April 24, domestic relations court documents showed.

Amanda had an upcoming appearance scheduled in court for June 15, where she would have to show the court why she shouldn’t be held in contempt of court.

Auglaize County deputies said Timothy was reported missing to the Wapakoneta Police Department on April 26, two days after he would have dropped off his children to Amanda at her home in the 19000 block of Middle Pike Road.

The missing person case was launched after the hotel Timothy had been staying at called to say he had failed to check out.

“An investigation into his whereabouts led Detectives to locate Timothy’s body in a rural area of Auglaize County,” deputies said in a statement.

A judge set bonds for all three suspects in Timothy’s death at $2 million, court records show.