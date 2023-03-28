Report: Renewable energy growth falls short of climate goal

2
Associated Press
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Deployment of new wind and solar power plants needs to be drastically ramped up by the end of the decade to meet the world's climate goals, the International Renewable Energy Agency said Tuesday.

In an advance preview of its annual report on the global shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, the agency said renewables accounted for 83% of new power generation last year. Worldwide, the share of installed power generation coming from renewables reached 40% in 2022, it said.

But in order to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and put the world on track to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), existing targets for renewable power deployment would need to be more than doubled, the Abu Dhabi-based agency said.

Governments agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit the global temperature rise to 2 C (3.6 F) — ideally no more than 1.5 C — above pre-industrial averages. The lower target would prevent significant harm from climate change but is increasingly difficult to achieve given that temperatures have already increased by 1.1 C (2 F) since the 19th century and emissions show no sign of dropping fast.

Experts say the amount of carbon dioxide and other polluting emissions released into the atmosphere by 2050 shouldn't exceed the amount that can be captured through natural or artificial means.

“A profound and systemic transformation of the global energy system must occur in under 30 years,” IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera said at an energy transition conference in Berlin.

The agency has estimated that annual public and private investments in renewable energy need to exceed $5 trillion, including for power generation, electrification, transmission grids and efficiency measures.

It called for current fossil fuel investments to be diverted to renewable sources and greater financial help for developing countries that are struggling to fund alternatives to coal, oil and gas power plants.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • France braces for violence in new wave of pension protests

    Protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms kicked off again Tuesday across France, with police security ramped up against feared violence and government warnings that radical demonstrators intend “to destroy, to injure and to kill." Fears that violence could mar the demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital. In Paris, striking railway workers with burning flares and flags invaded and blocked train tracks serving one of the capital's main stations, Gare de Lyon.

  • Harris to pledge support for African innovation in Ghana

    Vice President Kamala Harris will pledge a new era of partnership with Africa on Tuesday when she speaks from Black Star Gate, which commemorates Ghana's independence from colonialism. The speech on her second full day in Ghana is part of a weeklong trip that will include visits to Tanzania and Zambia. Harris is the most high-profile member of President Joe Biden's administration to visit Africa as the U.S. escalates its outreach to the continent.

  • Harris pledges aid to Ghana amid security, economic concerns

    With fears of terrorism and Russian mercenaries rippling through West Africa, Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday opened her weeklong trip to the continent by vowing support for Ghana, a democratic pillar in the region that’s being squeezed by an economic crisis and security concerns. The visit was a high-profile show of support for Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who faces rising discontent over inflation after previously overseeing one of the world’s fast-growing economies. “Under your leadership, Ghana has been a beacon of democracy and a contributor to global peace and security,” Harris said during a joint press conference at the Jubilee House, the presidential palace in Accra.

  • Kamala Harris Releases Spotify Playlist to Soundtrack Trip Across African Countries: Exclusive

    The vice president’s 25-song playlist, dubbed "My Travels," highlights a variety of artists as she travels across Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia this week.

  • VP Harris, in Ghana, addresses human rights amid anti-LGBTQ efforts in Africa

    During her first full day in Accra, Ghana, on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris met with the nation's president, raising human rights issues and growing competition from China in the region during their bilateral meeting. Currently being discussed in Ghana's parliament is the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value" -- a bill that would imprison those that identify as LGBTQ and criminalizes advocacy for LGBTQ rights. Harris said on Monday that she discussed human rights with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo but did not specifically comment on the anti-LGBTQ bill before parliament.

  • Kamala Harris starts Africa tour in Ghana, announces security aid

    ACCRA (Reuters) -The United States will provide $100 million to Ghana and four other West African countries to help them deal with violent extremism and instability, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday during a visit to Ghana. Harris was in Accra at the start of a week-long, three-nation African tour, the latest in a series of visits by senior U.S. officials as Washington seeks to counter growing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent.

  • Kamala Harris gets some star power in Ghana visit

    STORY: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited a music studio in Accra during a visit to Ghana she was joined by actors Idris Elba and Sheryl Lee Ralph.[U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris]'What is happening here is changing the way people kind of enjoy themselves and think of their expression. And there is so much about our ability to receive music that is about receiving universal language, and that is also what you are doing here. You are speaking in a way that around the globe people hear songs that are rooted in concepts like freedom.'[Actor, Idris Elba]'I was invited to the African Leadership Summit at the last minute to come along, and ass some razzmatazz, I guess. But what happened was that I found myself in the middle of, you know, a lot of conversations around the creative arts industry, what they call the orange economy, which is a very big economy that has a lot of growth potential in Africa'

  • Food for thought: Free meals for all New Mexico students

    Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed legislation to provide free school meals to all students regardless of family income, as New Mexico and several other states look to fill the gap left by lapsed federal pandemic-era benefit programs and address the strain to family budgets caused by food prices. Additional money will be used to improve school kitchens so healthier meals can be prepared. “When we feed our children, we’re feeding our future – these investments today will yield benefits tomorrow through generations of healthier New Mexicans,” the Democratic governor said in a statement issued after she celebrated with dozens of elementary school students.

  • 'They're coming after you': Donald Trump attacks prospective indictment during Waco rally

    Staging his first public rally of the 2024 election cycle, Trump spent much of his time attacking the various investigations against him.

  • 2023 Valero Texas Open Betting Picks and Predictions

    The PGA tour is in San Antonio, Texas, this week for the Valero Texas Open. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for Valero Texas Open.

  • Car companies and dealers are so desperate to demystify electric cars that they'll let you drive one for a month before buying

    If you have questions about EVs, the easiest way to get up to speed might just be to drive one yourself.

  • U.S. renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022

    Electricity generated from renewables surpassed coal in the United States for the first time in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced Monday. Renewables also surpassed nuclear generation in 2022 after first doing so last year. Growth in wind and solar significantly drove the increase in renewable energy and contributed 14% of the electricity produced domestically in 2022.

  • Here's How Much Money You Should Have in Savings at 40

    When you reach your 40s, it's important to take a step back and assess your financial situation. This is the time when you should be in a stable financial position, and the goal is to have enough money in savings to cover any unexpected expenses that may come up. The more money you save now, the better prepared you will be for future life events such as retirement or buying a house.

  • Two key Biden nominees cave to GOP pressure campaign: Why it matters

    Two of President Biden’s picks for top administration posts have withdrawn their nominations in the past month, both caving to Republican pressure campaigns while also failing to get enough support from enough moderate Democrats. Phillip Washington, Biden’s pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), withdrew his nomination this week amid criticism that he doesn’t…

  • Derek Franklin, police officer who led clandestine operations in Kenya against the Mau Mau – obituary

    Derek Franklin, who has died aged 91, served undercover infiltrating the Mau Mau during the rebellion against British colonial rule in Kenya in the 1950s.

  • ‘They Are Working Harder’: John Kerry Defends Climate Activists Who Fly Private to Davos

    Asked in a recent interview about the hypocrisy displayed by climate activists who fly private to the annual World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland, John Kerry defended the elite travelers, insisting that they take pains to "offset" their outsized carbon footprints.

  • Valero Texas Open Preview

    The PGA TOUR has one final event before the 2023 major season begins. It's the last chance for someone to play their way into the Masters with a win. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Roman-era trash dump containing naked Venus statue and other artifacts unearthed in France

    Archaeologists have found a trove of artifacts, including two statues of the goddess Venus, in a Roman-era quarry-turned-trash-dump.

  • 35 Best New Movies on Netflix

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 35 best new movies on Netflix. For more movies, head on over to 10 Best New Movies on Netflix. One huge development of the technology revolution has been the rise of Netflix. The American streaming firm, which originally started in the late 90s as a […]

  • The biggest ‘what-if’ of Kentucky’s basketball season? He’s putting up big NBA numbers.

    Shaedon Sharpe was supposed to be a big part of Kentucky’s 2022-23 plans. He’s put up major points in the NBA while UK is sidelined March Madness.