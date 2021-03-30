Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation for sexual relationship with 17-year-old

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is under investigation by the Department of Justice for a sexual relationship he allegedly had with a 17-year-old girl, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

