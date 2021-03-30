Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation for sexual relationship with 17-year-old

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is under investigation by the Department of Justice for a sexual relationship he allegedly had with a 17-year-old girl, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The investigation was started in the final months of the Trump administration under then-Attorney General William Barr, the Times reported. The agency is looking into whether Gaetz, a close ally of the former president, violated federal sex trafficking laws by paying for the young woman to travel with him outside of Florida.

Rep. Matt Gaetz. (Octavio Jones/Reuters/TPX Images of the Day)

Gaetz has yet to be charged with a crime.

Earlier Tuesday, Axios reported that Gaetz, who is 38, had told associates he was considering not seeking reelection so that he could pursue a job opportunity with the staunchly conservative network Newsmax. As other outlets picked up on that story, Gaetz chided one for incorrectly identifying him as a congressman from South Florida.

This article identifies me as a “South Florida” congressman, which I am obviously not.



Perhaps that verifiably false reporting will cause people to question the accuracy of other claims made in this piece.#FreeMarcCaputo https://t.co/mO30ztEAcd — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

At a February speech he delivered at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., Gaetz declared, “Many days I’m a marked man in Congress, a wanted man by the deep state, but every day I’m a Florida man.”

Gaetz told the Times that while his lawyers have been in contact with the Justice Department, he had been told he is not the target of an investigation.

“I only know that it has to do with women,” Gaetz told the paper. “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

In a telephone interview Tuesday evening with Axios reporter Johnathan Swan, Gaetz clarified that he was innocent.

"The allegations against me are as searing as they are false," Gaetz said. "I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."

"I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated," Gaetz added. "You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not."

As the story continued to gain traction Tuesday night, Gaetz tweeted that he and his family have been the target of an extortion plot under investigation by the FBI and that the story of his relationship with a minor was intended to "thwart that investigation."

Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name.



We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter... — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

...and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation.



No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets... — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

...of the ongoing extortion investigation.



I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

The fast-moving developments left more questions than answers about one of the most high-profile Republican politicians in the country. Not lost in the fray is the fact that, in December, Gaetz announced his engagement to 26-year-old Ginger Luckey.

Thank you for sharing the moment with us Judge! https://t.co/w9Mejm46mZ — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 31, 2020

