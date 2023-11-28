Report reveals details of fatal bus crash that killed Ohio students, adults

A report and footage released by the Ohio Department of Public Safety revealed additional details about a fatal Nov. 14 crash that killed three high school students and three adults on Interstate 70 in Licking County.

The report says that a 2019 semi followed too closely in traffic and failed to slow down and struck another vehicle before hitting the charter bus carrying students from Tuscarawas Valley Middle-High School.

The bus, a Nissan Murano, a Toyota Highlander, and a Volvo truck were westbound on I-70 and slowing down for traffic when the semi hit the Murano and forced it into the rear-end of the bus, the report says. The semi,owned by Hebron-based trucking company Mid State Systems, pushed it into the road and it struck back of the bus.

The impact forced the bus into the Highlander, the report says. The SUV then hit the Volvo before the Highlander spun into the left lane. The bus then struck the rear-end of the Volvo.

A dark day: Ohio community gathers to mourn loss of 6 who died in I-70 crash

Bus driver's daughter: 'He saved many, many lives' of Tusky Valley students amid crash

Remembering the Ohio bus crash victims

The crash killed six people and left several others with injuries. Those who died included:

John W. Mosley, 18, of Mineral City

Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar

Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City

Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre

Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar

Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar

None of the passengers of the bus listed in the report were wearing seatbelts. It’s unclear if the vehicle, owned by Pioneer Trails, Inc., was equipped with them.

None of the drivers involved have been found to be distracted or under the influence. The driver of the semi passed a drug and alcohol test, and results for the driver of the Nissan Murano were unknown at the time the report was written.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cause of Ohio bus crash on I-70 that killed 6 revealed