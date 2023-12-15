Report reveals new details from night YSL co-defendant was stabbed during jail fight

Channel 2 Action News has obtained the incident report that reveals new details in the jail stabbing of a co-defendant in the Young Slime Life trial.

The man accused of stabbing YSL defendant Shannon Stillwell at the Fulton County jail grabbed a knife out of Stillwell’s hand and used it to stab him multiple times, according to investigators.

Willie Brown, who was in jail on murder charges, stabbed Stillwell in his left shoulder, back and stomach, investigators said.

He is now facing additional charges of aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection with the stabbing.

Brown admitted to investigators that he entered Stillwell’s cell, looking to fight him.

“I went into his room and he [Stillwell] pulled out a knife on me and [I] took it from him and stabbed him with it,” Brown explained during an interview with an investigator.

RELATED STORIES:

Stillwell wasn’t charged in the incident and investigators have not said anything about him being armed with a knife. Brown was ordered to spend 146 days in lockdown.

In the report, investigators confirmed that they reviewed surveillance video of the incident. One of the investigators noted the following timeline:

10:33:15 pm: Inmate Brown is observed standing in front of cell 410.

10:43:45 pm: Inmate Brown is seen moved from cell 410 into 412.

10:43:57 pm: Inmate Brown is partially seen stabbing inmate Jackson. The fight moved from cell 412 to cell 413, and back on the mezzanine.

10:44:45 pm: Inmate Jackson is seen going downstairs to cell 408.

10:46:08 pm: Deputy S. Nash is seen at zone 400 entry door. But went back out few

10:46:41 pm: Inmate Jackson is seen walking out from cell 408 towards zone 400 entry door.

10:46:47 pm: The floor officer enters zone 400.

As of Tuesday evening, Stillwell remained at Grady Memorial Hospital. His fiancé told Channel 2 Action News that he is expected to survive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]