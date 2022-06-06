Report reveals each homicide costs over $900k to investigate in Mississippi

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said each homicide in Mississippi costs the state between $900,000 to $1.2 million.

He said there are better ways to spend money and save lives.

“You are also talking about the cost to investigate a crime scene and clean a crime scene and prosecute someone and if they are found guilty the cost of incarcerating that person, so what we did is we looked at research from around the Southeastern US,” White said.

White said the numbers show more police in communities around the state would help reduce the number of homicides.

He said that homicides also drive down property values and impact businesses negatively.

Loretta Seabrooks of Olive Branch said she believes the auditor could be right when it comes to more police.

“Well, anything is helpful. You know what I am saying? It might not fix it completely, but it will deter,” Seabrook said.

DeSoto County’s Arthur Brandon said he’s not so sure about that.

“Putting more officers on the street might work, but they have to be in the right place and the right time when they are needed, and you never know where that is going to be,” Brandon said.

The auditor said on top of the tragedy of every life lost, every homicide costs the state around a million dollars, and more police would fix that.

“For every 100 police officers you hire, you prevent between six and seven homicides per year. Again, going back to the cost of those homicides, you are talking about saving millions and millions for taxpayers, and you are talking about saving precious lives,” White said.

While the auditor argues that more police will reduce crime, many civil rights groups said more police does not mean less crime.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



