New report reveals what led up to deadly deputy-involved shooting in Ponte Vedra Beach

A report detailing events leading up to a fatal deputy-involved shooting involving Ponte Vedra Beach that took place over the weekend has been released.

According to the report, deputies got a call before 6 a.m. Saturday about a banging noise coming from inside a Palm Valley storage unit. The facility was Public Storage on Palm Valley Road.

Deputies spotted Crystal O’Neal inside one of the units with bolt cutters and had a “significant amount of jewelry.”

“One of the storage units contained a small safe which showed clear signs of forced entry and the locking mechanism was damaged. There were several items scattered throughout the complex, some of which was jewelry similar to what was found in the defendant’s possession,” the report reads.

According to the report, O’Neal told police she was with Dustin Rush.

Deputies found Rush under the Palm Valley Bridge and chased him to Davis Park where he crashed his pickup truck into a nearby retention pond, Sheriff Rob Hardwick said.

Up the street, the St. Johns County School District said several school activities including SAT testing, drama club, and a cross country meet were taking place at Ponte Vedra High School.

A representative said there were no disruptions to the standardized testing and all students were able to complete the test. The district also said it has counselors for any students who may experience trauma from what unfolded Saturday.

Action News Jax also requested body camera video from the sheriff’s office. A representative said it is still an active investigation and no new information will be released at this time.

Davis Park is maintained by the county. In a statement, a representative said, “St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department communicates weekly with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office about events being held at our parks and beaches to facilitate public safety measures.”

