Report reveals that teen who died after fall from drop tower was over weight, size limit for ride

New documents reveal what may have gone wrong when a 14-year-old fell from an Orlando thrill ride and died last week.

Tyre Sampson’s family released red heart balloons on Monday night at the memorial that has formed at ICON Park.

An accident report from the state showed the ride did not malfunction.

Documents make it clear that Sampson should not have been allowed to ride the Orlando FreeFall. The report said the 14-year-old was over the weight and size limit for the ride.

READ: ‘Shut this whole thing down’: Tyre Sampson’s family calls for FreeFall’s demolition, statue be built

The accident report said the harness was still in the “down” and “locked” position after the ride stopped.

According to the ride manual, the maximum weight of a rider should be 286 pounds.

Sampson’s father said he was about 60 pounds heavier than that.

Family said the teen was turned away from other rides.

READ: ICON Park calls for FreeFall, SlingShot rides to suspend operations following teen’s death

“They told him he was too big for it,” Shay Johnson said. “You told him he couldn’t get on the swing. You told me he couldn’t get on the SlingShot. So why did you allow him to get on this?”

In another section of the manual, it said large people should fit into the seat and the harness should fit properly, otherwise they should not ride.

ICON Park is now calling for the owner of FreeFall to suspend operation of the ride and the Orlando SlingShot effective immediately, until the authorities certify the attractions are safe.

PHOTOS: ICON Park vigil for Tyre Sampson

Sampson’s cousin is now trying to collect 5,000 signatures to have the Orlando FreeFall destroyed and a statue of Sampson built in its place.

People including family gathered at a vigil outside Orlando FreeFall Monday to honor 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride and died last week.

People including family gathered at a vigil outside Orlando FreeFall Monday to honor 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride and died last week.

People including family gathered at a vigil outside Orlando FreeFall Monday to honor 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride and died last week.

People including family gathered at a vigil outside Orlando FreeFall Monday to honor 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride and died last week.

People including family gathered at a vigil outside Orlando FreeFall Monday to honor 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride and died last week.

People including family gathered at a vigil outside Orlando FreeFall Monday to honor 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride and died last week.

People including family gathered at a vigil outside Orlando FreeFall Monday to honor 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride and died last week.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.