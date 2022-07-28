Report: Richmond man riding motorcycle with no lights found with meth, handgun

RICHMOND, Ind. — A blown fuse that left a motorcycle with no lights led Richmond police to discover 38 grams of methamphetamine.

That discovery then resulted in formal drug- and firearm-related charges against a Richmond man.

Chad Antonio Newton, 41, of the 200 block of South 13th Street is formally charged with Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine, Level 5 felony unlawful possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, Level 6 felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He is also accused of being a habitual offender.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office filed the charges Wednesday. Judge April Drake found probable cause for them and set bail at $100,000. Newton remained Thursday morning in the Wayne County Jail.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a 17½-year advisory sentence with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Newton was seen driving a motorcycle that had no functioning lights through an alley just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A Richmond Police Department officer followed the motorcycle and saw Newton park it and begin walking quickly away. He then went through a gate and began running.

After being threatened with release of a K-9, Newton threw a backpack over a fence and stopped near his residence, which is within 500 feet of Vaile Elementary School, the affidavit said. Newton, who said he knew the motorcycle had no lights because of the blown fuse, admitted carrying a Derringer pistol in his front pants pocket.

Officers found 38.07 grams of methamphetamine and 0.41 grams of heroin inside the backpack. Newton told officers the methamphetamine was mostly to sell, according to the affidavit.

Newton has 11 previous felony convictions and 14 previous misdemeanor convictions in Wayne, Randolph and Union counties. His felony crimes have included possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, burglary, theft and resisting law enforcement.

