Report: Robbery suspect died by suicide during vehicle chase in south Lubbock

Lubbock homicide investigators believe a 49-year-old man suspected in an armed robbery at a South Lubbock park shot and killed himself in his pickup truck as he led officers on a high-speed chase in late April.

Kenneth Dewight Forehand died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head as he led Lubbock police on a vehicle chase on South Loop 289, according to a custodial death report police officials filed with the state on May 9.

The chase began at 12:45 pm. April 27 when police spotted near McCullough Park in the 9000 block of Flint Avenue a black Silverado that matched the description of a vehicle used in an aggravated robbery earlier at the park.

The victim of the robbery said a shotgun-wielding robber stole his property and drove away in a black pickup truck. The victim gave police the truck's license plate number and said the vehicle was still in the area.

The driver of the truck, later identified as Forehand, ignored a traffic stop and police officers gave chase.

Officers pursued the Silverado eastbound on South Loop 298 until the pickup veered off the road and flipped before coming to rest at the Valero station in the 1100 block of southeast Loop 289.

Officer found Forehand in the pickup dead from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, the report states. Officers found a shotgun inside the passenger side of the vehicle. A freshly-spent shotgun shell was still in the chamber.

EMS pronounced Forehand dead on the scene. According to the report a medical examiner's evaluation is still pending.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Report: Robbery suspect died by suicide during vehicle chase