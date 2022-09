Good Morning America

More than four months after 10 Black people were fatally shot in a Buffalo grocery store allegedly by a self-proclaimed white supremacist, Garnell Whitfield Jr., who lost his mother in that shooting, wrestles with pangs of grief and anger. At age 88, Garnell W. Whitfield Sr. lives in a nursing home just blocks from where his wife, Ruth Whitfield, was gunned down on May 14 in a Tops supermarket in the Cold Springs neighborhood of East Buffalo. "In some ways, my father's illness keeps him safe from going through what we go through every day because we can't forget," Whitfield Jr. told ABC News.