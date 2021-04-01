Report of Russian navigation gear on German submarines has lawmakers on alert

Sebastian Sprenger
·3 min read

COLOGNE, Germany – A report that Russian-developed navigation technology is installed on German navy submarines has prompted lawmakers to investigate.

Their curiosity stems from a March 27 article in the tabloid Bild am Sonntag that said German submarines were using the Navi Sailor 4100 product as an electronic chart display and information system, or ECDIS. The manufacturer is Transas, a company with roots in Saint Petersburg, Russia, a branch of which was bought by Finland’s Wärtsilä in 2018.

The Navi Sailor 4000-series terminals, a kind of digital version of nautical maps, are standard pieces of equipment on many commercial vessels. Some Western governments have chosen the equipment for their security forces in the past.

According to the Bild am Sonntag report, the German navy’s association with Transas goes back to 2005. Twitter sleuths this week circulated a photo of a Transas terminal installed on the German frigate Brandenburg as proof that surface ships also were equipped with the technology.

A navy spokesman told Defense News that the potential for security risks was acknowledged inside the service, though details are classified.

The inner workings of navigation and geolocation are typically highly guarded secrets on navy vessels, as many types, especially submarines, try to evade detection by adversaries for the advantage of surprise.

Western defense officials have previously acknowledged that navigation services can amount to an achilles heel in military operations. Savvy adversaries could jam the GPS signal, for example, or trick forces by feeding them erroneous position markers.

According to the Bild am Sonntag report, the data encryption level used by the Transas equipment is below that required for military equipment.

Jeremy Stöhs, non-resident naval analyst at the University of Kiel in northern Germany, said there is a potential for over-hyping the problem. “One has to assume that there is very conscious consideration given to what kinds of systems are installed on the few submarines that Germany has,” he told Defense News.

“I’d be very careful with the assumption that German submarines are ‘sailing with Russian navigation,’ as the reporting would make you believe,” he added.

Still, several lawmakers are alarmed enough to demand answers. Bundestag members Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and Tobias Lindner, the FDP and Green Party’s leading voices on defense topics, respectively, have called for the parliamentary defense committee to discuss potential risks.

Lindner’s office queried the defense ministry about the issue in November 2020, receiving a response classified as secret, according to a staffer.

A spokesman for Finnish Transas owner Wärtsilä argued his company has no connection to the Russian defense branch.

“Wärtsilä acquired Transas in 2018 for its commercial marine business and did not acquire a previous defense business which had the same ownership but was separate from the current marine business,” the spokesman wrote in an email. “We understand that the defense business was sold by the former owners in or around 2015 and it has never been connected to Wärtsilä.”

All Transas navigation systems owned and sold by Wärtsilä conform to industry standards, including on cybersecurity, the spokesman added. “We do not disclose the details of our customers or contracts and cannot comment on their cybersecurity requirements and protocols.”

Recommended Stories

  • Welp, This Navy Submarine Is Infested With Bedbugs

    A $3 billion ship isn't so different from a dingy college dorm.

  • The Navy Reveals Plans for Its New Fighter Jet

    The sixth-gen strike fighter will replace the Super Hornet—and take a "little buddy" along for the ride.

  • US Army enters final phase of development before kicking off Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program

    Two teams enter the final phase of competitive development and risk reduction before the Army moves into an official program of record to buy and field a new long-range assault helicopter.

  • Philippines patrol images show Chinese ships around disputed Spratly Islands

    Images from a recent Philippine military aerial patrol show several reefs in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where over 200 Chinese ships are scattered. China has claimed the vessels are fishing boats sheltering from bad weather. But Manila insists they are from Beijing's Maritime Militia, frequently accused of conducting covert military operations in the area. AERIAL IMAGES

  • China foreign minister in talks with SE Asian counterparts

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is meeting with counterparts from four Southeast Asian countries this week as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the region amid a sharp downturn in relations with Washington. Talks with Singapore’s Vivian Balakrishnan, Malaysia's Hishammuddin Hussein, Indonesian’s Retno Marsudi and Teodoro Locsin of the Philippines are being held over three days in the southern city of Nanping in Fujian province. The official Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that Wang told Balakrishnan that China wants to strengthen strategic communication and make joint efforts to maintain regional peace and stability.

  • US Navy: for first time in history four women of color command war ships

    Kimberly Jones, LaDonna Simpson, Kristel O’Cañas and Kathryn Wijnaldum break new ground in white and male-dominated field Navy noted all four women ‘have spent a considerable amount of their time serving aboard nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and in nuclear-related shore duty billets’ Photograph: Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton/EPA Four US Navy officers have made history this week – and breaking new ground in a traditionally white and male-dominated field. For the first time in US Navy history, four women of color are now commanding war ships at the same time, NBC News has reported. The four officers, Kimberly Jones, LaDonna Simpson, Kristel O’Cañas, and Kathryn Wijnaldum, recently said that there have been dramatic changes for women serving in the Navy over the years. The Navy “looks different in the fact that as an ensign, I looked around and at that time, there were not many senior female officers that I could necessarily go to for gender-specific questions,” Jones, who joined the Navy more than two decades ago, remarked in an interview clip obtained by People magazine. “I may not have felt comfortable asking my male boss,” Jones also said. “Now, to their credit, they were phenomenal leaders. However, when it came time [for] some of those more intimate conversations on how to plan your career with a family, as a mom, that did not exist.” She added: “And I was overseas, so the population was slightly smaller. And now walking this waterfront, there are leaders, there are role models, at every rank...That is something that I hope ensigns, young sailors, gravitate towards and take advantage of.” These four women are all based at Norfolk Naval Station, in Virginia. They are all “Nuclear Surface Warfare Officers” – a qualification which is “extremely competitive” to obtain, according to the US Navy. All four women “have spent a considerable amount of their time serving aboard nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and in nuclear-related shore duty billets,” the Navy noted. Simpson said that while she was never discouraged from going after her career goals, she did not have many female role models. “The Navy has been very supportive of my journey and my professional training. There weren’t any voices in the Navy that said that I could not achieve this goal,” Simpson said. “The only limitation was the fact that women as a whole hadn’t been on board combatant vessels until, I believe, it was 1994.”

  • US Air Force proves it can transport a ‘flying car’ on a C-130. Now for the fun part.

    In May, the service will test an electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft as part of Exercise Bushwhacker.

  • Italy arrests navy captain for spying, expels Russian diplomats

    Italy expelled two Russian diplomats on Wednesday after police said they had caught an Italian navy captain passing secret documents to a Russian military official in return for money. The Italian captain and the Russian embassy staff member were arrested in a car park in Rome and accused of "serious crimes tied to spying and state security" after their meeting on Tuesday night, Italian Carabinieri police said. A police source said the captain was called Walter Biot and had accepted 5,000 euros ($5,900) in return for the information.

  • More than 100 lawmakers call on Biden to regulate weapon used in Colorado shooting

    Lawmakers ask President Joe Biden to take executive action and regulate the Ruger AR-556, the pistol used in a recent shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

  • Swiss museum restores German 1944 'King Tiger' tank to working order

    hopes it will become the second driveable King Tiger left in the world. The 68-tonne behemoth is one of only eight King Tiger tanks remaining from the roughly 490 built during World War Two. "The Tiger is probably the most famous German tank from the war, but the King Tiger was even heavier, better armoured and had a bigger gun," said Kubicki.

  • Egyptians fear 'curse of the pharaohs' as all-star cast of mummies are paraded through Cairo

    Egypt will hold a “golden parade” to rival a royal funeral procession this weekend as it transfers the mummies of ancient Pharaohs to a new showcase museum in Cairo. The preserved remains of 18 kings and four queens, all more than 3,000 years old, will be processed through the capital’s streets from 6pm on stylised gold barges on Saturday, accompanied by fireworks, fanfares and honorary salvoes of gunfire. But superstitious Egyptians on social media have suggested that moving the mummies will cast a curse on their country. They have argued there is a link between the planned parade and a spate of recent disasters, including the weeklong blockage of the Suez Canal, a deadly train crash and the fatal collapse of an apartment building in Cairo.

  • Brood X is coming: Billions of cicadas set to swarm parts of 15 states, DC in just a few weeks

    This year's group, Brood X, is the largest of the 17-year-broods in density and geographical area. Soon it'll grab the attention of millions of us.

  • North Korea's Kim renews call for rapid housing construction - KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid his second visit in a week to one of the sites of his ambitious project to build 50,000 new apartments in Pyongyang, and called for a renewed push on housing development, state media reported on Thursday. Kim's focus on domestic economic affairs comes just a week after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, underscoring progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States. The leader broke ground for 10,000 new apartments in the capital city of Pyongyang last week, despite economic crises that have left other signature construction projects stalled.

  • AOC: $2.25 Trillion Biden Infrastructure Plan ‘Not Nearly Enough’

    The Biden administration’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending package set to be unveiled on Wednesday is “not nearly enough,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) wrote on Twitter. “The important context here is that it’s $2.25T spread out over 10 years,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “For context, the COVID package was $1.9T for this year alone, with some provisions lasting 2 years. Needs to be way bigger.” Other progressive lawmakers agreed that the infrastructure plan needs to be bigger. Representative Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.) and Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) proposed spending by $10 trillion over the next decade to improve American infrastructure while fighting climate change, in a bill dubbed the Thrive Act. “We need a bold infrastructure plan that meets the scale of the intersecting crises we face,” Markey wrote on Twitter. “The THRIVE Act would invest $10 trillion to building back greener with justice for Black and Brown communities at the very heart of our work.” Dingell touted the package as a “bold” plan. “We’ve got to be intentional and intersectional as we implement legislation to create millions of good paying labor jobs, combat climate change, and codify racial equality in our communities,” Dingell said on Wednesday. The current Biden administration plan allocates $600 billion for rebuilding transportation infrastructure, $174 billion in investment in electric vehicles, $200 billion for climate-friendly housing infrastructure, and $300 billion for domestic manufacturing. Some funding is geared toward projects unrelated to infrastructure, such as $400 billion for home care for the elderly and disabled.

  • The Army is buying thousands of the 'awesome' new rifle that is fast becoming the sniper weapon of choice for the US military

    A US Army sniper previously told Insider this new sniper rifle is "awesome" and said that they are excited to get their hands on it.

  • Elsa Hosk Responds to Men Who Call Her Breastfeeding Photos 'Offensive': 'The Most Natural Thing'

    The supermodel shared a series of photos breastfeeding daughter Tuulikki Joan, 6 weeks, during a break on her first day back at work

  • China has given global trade a bad name, says Liz Truss

    China has given global trade a “bad name”, Liz Truss will tell the G7, as she calls for the World Trade Organisation to be reformed to stand up to its “pernicious” practices and use of forced labour. The International Trade Secretary will tell foreign ministers that the international rulebook is outdated and is failing to hold to account illiberal economies. Chairing a trade meeting as part of the UK’s presidency of the G7, Ms Truss will warn that the West must “win the battle for the soul of global trade” by reforming the WTO so that it is fit to tackle unfair trading practices. Ms Truss will highlight the use of forced labour, the undermining of free trade through “mass unreported subsidies” and intellectual property theft as areas that a revamped WTO must confront in future. She will add that without action, international trade risks “fragmenting under the tyranny of the largest... in which the big players feel they get to set the rules”, with a “winner-takes-all” future leaving millions around the world “worse off”. The UK is currently leading calls for reform of the WTO, with Boris Johnson and Ms Truss determined to use Britain’s newly-won independence from the EU to play a pivotal role in promoting free trade.

  • Downtown Minneapolis loses first large employer in years

    Portico Benefit Services is leaving downtown Minneapolis and relocating to Edina. Why it matters: Downtown Minneapolis and its restaurants and retailers need all the workers they can keep as companies move to hybrid work models that will reduce the daily headcount in the city. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: Sources tell Axios that Portico, a benefits provider for employees of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, is leaving 60,000 square feet in RSM Plaza on Nicollet Mall. Portico is leasing 25,000 square feet in the 7700 France building, which recently underwent a major renovation. The size difference in the two leases is further proof that companies need less space in a post-pandemic world. "We found an alternative location that will allow for additional flexibility as we move to a more agile, hybrid work environment for the future," Portico CFO/COO Stacy Kruse said in an emailed statement. Context: Portico is the first sizable company to leave downtown for the suburbs since TCF Financial departed in 2015 for Plymouth.It's not clear exactly how many employees Portico has downtown, but the number is likely in the hundreds based on the space.What we don't know: Exactly why Portico made the decision, other than that its lease was up. The intrigue: The Minneapolis Downtown Council last summer warned that downtown could lose as many as 10,000 jobs due to public safety concerns and the City Council's talk of defunding police. "I think we will hear of more," Downtown Council President Steve Cramer told Axios. "But it will be a lot less than we were fearful of."This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Supreme Court questions amateurism in NCAA v. Alston

    The US Supreme Court heard the NCAA v. Alston case on Wednesday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde broke down the hearing and what we can expect moving forward.

  • NASCAR testing the feasibility of rain tires at short tracks

    NASCAR said it would like to be able to have teams race on wet pavement if possible, though it cautioned that racing in the rain isn't being explored.