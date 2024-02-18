Report: Sacramento is front-runner to host Oakland A’s before move to Las Vegas

A new report in The Athletic reveals that Sacramento is the front-runner to host the Oakland Athletics from 2025 to 2027 as they wait for their new stadium to be built in Las Vegas. The Athletic cited a source in its report Friday, saying it was a person briefed on the team’s search for a baseball stadium. The other remaining possibilities, reportedly, are Salt Lake City and a return to the Oakland Coliseum. If the A’s were to come to the Sacramento area, they would play at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, which is the home of the River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

