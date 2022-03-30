Report: Saratoga Springs man took upskirt photos of women in Boston

Mar. 30—BOSTON — A Saratoga Springs man has been arrested, accused of taking upskirt photos of women in Boston, The Boston Herald reported Tuesday.

Damon Deteso, of Saratoga Springs, is to face three dozen charges in the case, the paper reported. He was set to be arraigned Wednesday.

Deteso is accused of taking the photographs of 36 women Sept. 24, 2021, after he either secretly followed them or by sitting on stairs outside a store, The Herald reported, citing police.

On the steps, The Herald reported, Deteso is accused of placing a cell phone so women would have to step over it and recorded them as they stepped over.

Investigators determined there were 21 instances where Deteso captured pictures of women's private parts and another 15 instances where he tried, The Herald reported, citing police.

Police questioned Deteso that day as he fit the description a woman gave them, and the description from a similar complaint filed earlier, The Herald reported.

The Boston Herald story: New York man accused of snapping 36 upskirt photos of women on Newbury Street in Boston

