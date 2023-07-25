Report says Bartow Police Department is in 'turmoil' with 'a crisis in leadership'

As City Manager Mike Herr gets ready to name a new Bartow police chief later this week, a damning report by a consultant says the city's police department is in "turmoil” and blames its leadership for its current condition.

“The Bartow Police Department is in apparent turmoil and experiencing a crisis in leadership, with visible discord among leadership and an overwhelming lack of respect for Chief (Bryan S.) Dorman by the members,” reads the opening line of the report prepared by consultants James Sewell and Gwinnell Brant.

“The department culture lacks a sense of urgency and is fostered by poor communication and low levels of trust in leadership, resulting in rapidly declining morale,” the report said.

It goes on to say that guidance on the quality of major crimes investigations has been lacking for decades and this has resulted in the State Attorney’s Office refusing to accept any major crimes investigations by the department.

Further, the Emergency Communications Center is at a crisis point with employees working mandatory overtime and many employees working 140 hours every two weeks, the report said. And training, processes and equipment for the Field Training Officer program “seem to be lacking” or “antiquated.”

Herr had hired the consultants, Sewell and Brant, on June 8 to guide city leaders on issues of leadership, culture and service provided by the police agency. The full report was due in August, but The Ledger obtained a copy of the Phase 1 findings on Monday and Herr verified the report was an accurate copy.

In the June 8 letter from Herr to Dorman and the city's elected and administrative leaders, it outlines two phases of the consultants’ scope of work, including a fact-gathering phase and then a strategy to address findings, which were due by Aug. 4.

To address the leadership crisis, the report’s executive summary calls for an immediate replacement of Dorman and also implicates Deputy Chief Lauro Diaz for creating “division and issues that are difficult to repair.”

Sewell's report suggested more acknowledgement of stellar work by both civilians and sworn employees of the department and a reworking of the agency’s strategic plan as well as “establishing expertise and credibility in investigating major cases.” An full operational review of the department was another recommendation.

The report mentions Diaz openly criticizing Dorman on two occasions. The consultant added, “This is indicative of a pattern of behavior by Deputy Chief Diaz. Such issues should be addressed with the Chief in private.”

Among the other issues was a proclivity for Dorman to take credit for ideas by Diaz and others in the agency, Sewell's report said.

While Capt. Stephen Walker, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement and retired captain of the Lakeland Police Department, was named on the report's organizational chart, Sewell did not included him as a contributor in the leadership crisis. His tenure in Bartow started seven months ago.

'A catalyst for the present internal unrest'

Further concerns about Dorman among the ranks were elevated during a incident in the spring of this year related to his “involvement in a possible pursuit/traffic crash and his non-compliance with both agency and City policy requiring a drug screening within eight hours,” the Sewell report said.

“This incident appears to have served as a catalyst for the present internal unrest; various members described it as ‘the dam has broken,’ ‘he lost the department’ and ‘spread like wildfire.’ Even members who were most supportive of Chief Dorman questioned his actions, seemingly holding himself to a different standard than his employees.”

Bartow police records requested by The Ledger show a 19-year-old male drove past Dorman at 5:58 p.m. on March 16 along County Road 540A near Yarborough Lane at a high rate of speed. The suspect then nicked the right front fender of the chief's unmarked police car.

Dorman had activated his emergency lights and tried to pull over the suspect twice during an initial pursuit but the man accelerated away both times to flee the scene, passed vehicles via turn lanes and ran a red light, so Dorman stopped his pursuit.

The chief then spotted the suspect's car idling at the gated entrance to the Evergreen subdivision, where the individual was attempting to enter a code to open the gate, the report said. Dorman blocked the car with his police vehicle, exited his car and drew his gun for a felony arrest. The suspect obeyed instructions to get out of the car without any further resistance.

In the charging affidavit, Dorman wrote, "The driver demonstrated an overly aggressive driving habit in an obvious attempt to evade the traffic stop. The driver failed to stop after warning and after crashing into me."

During his arrest, the suspect told Dorman that he was scared and thought his license was suspended and that was a reason for his speeding away. He had also argued with his father and wanted to get his girlfriend, also in the car, back to her home. The police reports do not mention a drug screening.

Polk County Sheriff's Office records show the suspect was booked into the county jail on March 17. The charging affidavit lists probable cause for the charges of carless driving, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer and failure to give information at a crash of more than $50 in damage.

Lack of trust

Despite the current environment within the department, those members critical of Dorman also told Sewell they had respect for the chief of police position and acknowledged Dorman was popular in the Bartow community.

The report also points out that of 72 positions allocated for the force, 65 positions are filled. Further, it said only 13.6% of sworn members have worked at the Bartow Police Department for more than 10 years. And 28 sworn members – or 63.6% - have worked five years or less.

In the consultant’s first phase, Sewell and Brant interviewed department members and those within the criminal justice system throughout the state and county who interact with the Bartow Police Department, the report said.

In it, Sewell described gathering documents and conducting individual interviews and group meetings. About 83.1% of the police department’s members spoke with the consultant, including 18 individuals and eight group meetings.

They were asked what the “department does well, where improvements are needed, what can be leveraged for progress and what may threaten progress,” the report said.

In a section of the report documenting the lack of trust in leadership, the consultant cited promises to create and maintain specialty units that never materialized, including a drone program, tactical entry team and a K-9 program.

While call center employees were against a contract with Polk County for emergency call answering and dispatching, the consultant recommended Bartow do it. “Only three municipalities (Bartow, Lake Alfred, and Lakeland) do not” use the county call center.

Issues with major investigations

The 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas and its Executive Director Chris Nelson were among those interviewed outside the department. A State Attorney’s Office spokesman would not comment further on cases that were either refused or dropped nor any existing cases that were investigated by Bartow police.

Others interviewed were Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, FDLE Florida Accreditation Office Executive Director Stacy Lehman and former Bartow Police Chief Erik Sandvik.

Haas was interviewed for the consultant’s report. While Bartow police have a detective section for major crimes and narcotics investigations, there are concerns within the wider criminal justice community in Polk County.

In sessions with Haas and Nelson, the report said “Haas made it clear that he has no faith in major cases investigated by the Bartow Police Department and submitted for prosecution. These include homicide, sexual battery, and child sex crime cases. Any such cases must include the investigative involvement by the Sheriff’s Office or another such agency.

“This is not a new development; this has been a concern for decades,” the consultants wrote. Former State Attorney Jerry Hill likewise “lacked confidence in Bartow Police Department’s ability to properly investigate major crimes and requested the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and/or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conduct such investigations.”

Several members of the Bartow police told the consultant they were “frustrated” that “the agency is no longer working narcotic investigations. Members assigned to patrol are frustrated because they feel that narcotic leads they send to the Detective Section are not followed-up.”

While the detective section also reported frustration “at direction they have been given that limits them working narcotics cases.”

Because of these concerns, the consultant recommended that Judd and FDLE Special Agent Mark Brutnell provide investigative support when available.

“It should also be a responsibility of Captain Stevens and Sergeant Strickland to develop a plan for enhancing the relationship with the Office of the State Attorney and shadowing Sheriff’s Office detectives conducting major case investigations,“ the report said.

Calling it a “quality of life” issue for Bartow, the consultant recommended immediate attention to the status of narcotics investigations.

'Their report details several significant organizational issues'

In response to the report findings on Monday, Herr said, “Our consultant team of Dr. Jim Sewell and Gwinnell Brant did a very thorough job of interviewing our Bartow Police Department employees both sworn and non-sworn personnel.

“Their report details several significant organizational issues like a lack of leadership with some key positions where leadership cannot be lacking, our organization needs a culture improvement like better communication, building trust, improving morale throughout the department and improved visioning by our leaders,” he said. “They also focused on operations like investigations, our emergency communications center, and outdated processes.

“Chief Dorman has retired now and I wish him the best in the future,” Herr said. “However, it is incumbent upon me to address who the new Chief of Police will be for Bartow and I intend to make this announcement by the end of this week.”

Dorman, 45, of Lakeland said his last day would be Sept. 1 in his retirement announcement. He had told Herr he would retire in a letter dated July 17, after serving for 25 years on the force and rising through the ranks from a patrol officer.

His last three years, he served as the police chief. He told The Ledger in a previous interview that it was his dream to assume the chief's job, touted his efforts to gain accreditation for the Bartow law enforcement agency and his retirement had been part of his career plan all along.

