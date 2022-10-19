Report: SC sex offender accused of murdering Brittanee Drexel to appear in court

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared while on spring break at Myrtle Beach in 2009, will appear in court Wednesday, Charleston’s WCIV reports.

Drexel was last seen in April 2009 when she was walking between hotels at the beach. Her boyfriend, who stayed home in Rochester, New York, became concerned when she stopped answering texts. In May, 13 years later, a man was charged with murder, kidnapping and rape in connection to Drexel’s disappearance, authorities said.

Drexel was kidnapped that night by Raymond Douglas Moody, who raped and killed her before burying her body the next day in the woods, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said on May 16 at a news conference.

According to WCIV, Moody is expected to enter a guilty plea Wednesday in Georgetown.

Drexel’s body was found on May 11 in Georgetown County, about 35 miles down the coast from where she disappeared. The discovery came after a flurry of tips and investigation that included Moody’s arrest May 4 on an obstruction of justice charge.

Investigators remained silent about the break in the case until May 16, when Moody, 62, was charged.

Sheriff Weaver said Moody has an “extensive sex offender history” but did not provide details. Moody is on South Carolina’s sex offender registry for 1983 convictions in California for sodomy by force of someone under 14 and kidnapping, according to State Law Enforcement Division Records.

According to WCIV, he was charged with similar crimes in seven other cases. He only served half of his 40-year sentence, WCIV reports.

