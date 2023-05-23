Report: Scott County Kentucky sheriff's deputy shot dead during I-75 traffic stop

A Scott County, Kentucky, sheriff's deputy died Tuesday after he was shot during a traffic stop, according to local news reports.

Lexington's WKYT-TV reported the deputy was shot at the traffic stop on southbound Interstate 75, just before 5 p.m. Monday near mile marker 127. The suspect in the car then fled.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Caleb Conley in a Facebook post.

During a press conference recorded by WKYT, Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton said Conley had been a member of the force for four years and in the military for eight years prior to that.

He was described as an excellent asset to the staff. The sheriff said Conley was “a damn good deputy, took his job seriously. He was a go-getter who loved his job. And he was so good at it."

The Kentucky State Police has taken over the investigation.

The officer was hailed as a hero by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for the family and fellow law enforcement officers of Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who was killed this evening while protecting our people. This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 23, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Report: Kentucky deputy shot and killed during I-75 traffic stop