Report: Scott Perry on prosecution witness list in Georgia election interference case

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is among the witnesses who may be called to testify against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the Fulton County, Ga., election interference trial, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported.

The newspaper obtained a list of potential witnesses the prosecution may call as it tries to prove that Trump conspired with 18 others, including former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Trump campaign attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The 98-page indictment charges the former president and his co-defendants with numerous charges, alleging that under the state's Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act, the defendants operated a criminal enterprise with the goal of reversing the presidential election results in Georgia. President Joe Biden won the state by 11,779 votes.

Perry, a York County Republican and chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, played a role in the effort to overturn the election, pushing for the appointment of former Justice Department assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, a Trump ally, as acting attorney general to assist in overturning the election. Clark is also among the defendants in the Georgia case, among other things.

Perry had been subpoenaed to testify before the bipartisan Congressional committee that investigated Jan. 6 and the associated efforts to overturn the results of the election, but defied the subpoena.

Perry's involvement in Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election resulted in investigators seizing his cell phone last summer. A court document, unsealed recently, provided some details of those texts, which included numerous texts to Clark and others who pushed unfounded conspiracy theories about the integrity of the election.

The Georgia trial could begin as early as next summer, but Trump's attorneys have asked the court to schedule it after the 2024 election.

Perry's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

