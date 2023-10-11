How to report sexual assault and find help at the University of Kentucky

A University of Kentucky student reported they were sexually assaulted by another student earlier this week.

The incident occurred twice over the weekend, once at the suspect’s off-campus residence and again in the victim’s dorm. UK Police is investigating, and a notice was sent to the campus community in accordance with the Clery Act.

Women between the ages of 18 and 24 are at an elevated risk of sexual violence, and more than 50% of college sexual assaults occur between August and November, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). Male college-aged students are also more likely than non-students of the same age to be a victim of sexual assault.

Here are resources available for UK students, and information on how to report an assault.

Where to report sexual assault

Instances of sexual assault can be reported to UK Police, or to the university’s Title IX coordinator. It can also be reported through a form on UK’s website.

In an emergency situation, UK Police can be reached by dialing 911. The non-emergency phone number is 859-257-UKPD (8573)

The Interim Title IX Coordinator, Brandon Williams, and the Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity can be reached at 859-257-8927





The Discrimination, Harassment, or Sexual Misconduct Report Form is available on UK’s website

For assistance outside of the university, the national sexual assault hotline operated by RAINN is 800-656-HOPE (4673) or www.rainn.org.

What resources are available?

The university offers several supports for students who are struggling with mental health or experiencing a crisis, including the Triage, Referral, Assistance and Crisis Support (TRACS), which provides virtual and in-person support for students. The office can provide support related to mental health and physical needs.

TRACS is located on the third floor of the Gatton Student Center, or can be contacted through a form or by calling 859-21-TRACS (8-7227).

The university’s Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Center also provides confidential services, support and referrals for students. It is located in the Gatton Student Center, room C316, and can be reached by calling 859-257-3574 for an appointment.

Training for students

All incoming UK students go through an online training related to sexual assault prevention “to make students aware of policies and resources related to sexual assault and other forms of interpersonal violence,” according to the Office of Student Success website. It is required for undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

The course is approximately 30 minutes, and gives an overview of safe and healthy relationships, as well as potential issues that can arise in relationships, like dating violence, domestic violence and sexual assault, according to the website.

Incoming students under the age of 21 are also required to complete a course called AlcoholEdu, which gives an overview of “best practices for healthy communities and educates you about the University of Kentucky policies.”

UK also offers a course for incoming freshman students called UK 101. It’s not required, but is an introductory course that gives an overview of study skills, as well as tips for general well-being and creating healthy relationships. Included in that course is lessons on by-standing and safe intervention strategies.

Additional training is available through the university’s VIP Center upon request from individuals or organizations.