Report of sexual assault investigated at HPU

Nov. 9—HIGH POINT — Campus police at High Point University arrested an 18-year-old male student who is accused of sexually assaulting and injuring an 18-year-old female student in a university residence hall late last month.

The female student went to a campus police office on Oct. 27 to report that she had been assaulted in Finch Hall, according to Guilford County court records and a campus police incident report.

The woman reported that the male student pinned her against the wall of a dorm room bathroom and forced her to fondle his genitals, and he touched hers, according to court documents. The woman told police that her left hand was fractured.

Nicholas Leopold Nelson of Waunakee, Wisconsin, was arrested Oct. 28 by HPU campus police officers. Nelson has been charged with felony first-degree sexual assault, felony assault inflicting serious injury by strangulation and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to court records.

Nelson was released Oct. 30 after posting $100,000 secured bond, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Nelson is no longer enrolled at the university, HPU said in a statement to The High Point Enterprise on Wednesday.

"This is an ongoing investigation with campus police, who took action as soon as a report was made," the university said. "The safety of our students is always our top priority."

The High Point Police Department said Wednesday that it is not involved in the campus police investigation.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was served at the university for any records involving previous complaints against Nelson alleging harassment or assault. The records could be used in a federal Title IX investigation about university practices and procedures involving assault complaints, according to the warrant.

Part of Title IX requires universities that receive any federal funding to take immediate action upon receiving notice of sexual assault or sexual harassment.

