Report of sexual assault in Pembroke Pines was false, police say

The report of a sexual assault on Monday in Pembroke Pines was false, according to the police department’s investigation.

A 17-year-old girl told police that she was walking along the 1400 block of South Flamingo Road about 8 p.m. Sunday when a man grabbed her from behind, pulled her into bushes and sexually assaulted her, according to a news release Monday.

Pembroke Pines Police said in a news release Thursday morning that the girl made it up, and there is no suspect.

“Following a thorough investigation by our Special Victims Unit which included extensive area canvasses, field interviews, forensic tests, and the review of several hours of surveillance footage, it was determined that the reported sexual battery did not occur,” the news release said.

The girl admitted to making up the incident, the news release said. Amanda Conwell, a police department spokesperson, said in an email that “it is too early to confirm if any charges will be presented” stemming from the false report.

“Our primary focus is offering services to the family,” Conwell said.