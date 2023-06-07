Report sheds little light on Fairway Oaks shooting

Jun. 7—Most of the revelers at a graduation-night party in Fairway Oaks had fled by the time police officers arrived on the scene of a shooting that wounded five people last month, a police report said.

Some of the people who remained on scene after the Glynn County police responded were reluctant to speak to the police as officers assisted emergency medical personnel rendering aid to the wounded, the county police report said.

The report sheds little light on the circumstances surrounding the May 26 shooting in the 100 block of Wasp Drive. The News requested the report on May 26 and received it Tuesday.

The responding police officer, listed as J. Brandeberry, wrote in the initial incident report of the shooting that "I observed several vehicles leaving the scene."

He and another officer were then flagged down by people who showed them where a man was on the ground with a gunshot wound to his pelvis. As they were aiding the victim, officers learned that there were multiple victims who had been shot, the report said.

Brandeberry and other officers focused on crowd control once emergency medical personnel arrived.

They were able to speak with a witness who was "attempting to leave the scene and did not want to provide any information to officers regarding his identity or involvement and was reluctant to provide any information" for the victim, the report said.

During the investigation, at about 2:45 a.m., the crime scene was expanded to the intersection of Wasp and Hornet drives, the report said.

Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson said the shooting is still being actively investigated and that there had been no arrests as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the day after the shooting that all the victims were between 18 and 21 years old.

Police reports on the initial response by officers are public record in Georgia. Supplemental reports created as part of an ongoing investigation are not public record until an investigation is closed.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with more information about the incident to call Det. Bergiadis at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.