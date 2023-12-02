Report: Shelby County Criminal Court tried fewer cases, takes too long to reach trial

Shelby Count Justice Center can be seen here at 201 Poplar Avenue on August 14, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn.

A report from former Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Bobby Carter found that fewer than 40 jury trials have taken place in 2023, a substantial drop from the "historically conducted" 200 annual criminal trials presided over by Shelby County's 10 criminal court judges.

The report was commissioned by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, who contracted Carter in mid-July to sit in on court proceedings. Carter's role came after Strickland said he wrote to the criminal court judges requesting transparency in the judicial system and received no response from the judges.

Carter's report, released Friday and posted to the City of Memphis website and mentioned in Strickland's weekly email, included a history of criminal courts in America, and a history of how the criminal court has operated in Shelby County.

Combined with that history, Carter also analyzed data from the Tennessee Administrator of the Courts, which compiles dispositions of charges levied against people in Tennessee. That data was from 2018 through 2022.

According to Carter, the 10 criminal courts in Shelby County had "historically conducted" 200 jury trials each year, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted that pattern. He then wrote that the "tempo" of court cases had returned to pre-COVID levels in late 2021, but the elections in 2022 — which saw five new judges elected and a new district attorney — changed that.

"Since September of 2022, the number of jury trials being conducted has drastically declined," Carter wrote in the report. "In the 14-plus month period of September 1, 2022 through November 27, 2023, fewer than forty jury trials have been conducted."

"Crime, however, continues," he added, referencing the record-high number of homicides recorded in 2023.

Carter also noted that trials are taking longer to be reached and that the length of time it takes to reach those trials has made plea deals less attractive to defendants, amplifying the backlog of cases. Carter, however, did not disparage plea deals but instead said plea deals are a necessity for the criminal justice system to work.

"The growth of our country, the rise in crime and simple arithmetic makes the concept of trying every single offense before a jury a physical impossibility," Carter wrote. "Enter the system of ‘plea bargaining’ or ‘plea negotiation.'"

However, those plea bargains do not work, he said, if cases do not reach a trial quickly and sentences are not severe.

"For this system to work, there must be a relative certainty that those who choose not to accept any offer of settlement will face a jury reasonably quickly and receive a generally more severe sentence," he wrote. "Otherwise, no incentive exists for anyone to ever plead guilty other than to very, very favorable terms. This entire premise falters if a jury trial cannot be provided in a timely and proficient manner."

What did prior case disposition data tell Carter?

The data from the Administrator of the Courts, which breaks down the disposition of each charge levied against someone and not each case someone faces, featured fiscal years 2018 through 2022, the latter of which ended in June 2022. The data from the AOC did not include the tenure of the judges or district attorney's office that took office in September 2022.

That data, Carter said, will not be available until early 2024.

However, Carter said he found "interesting takeaways" from that data, even as the numbers remained fairly constant.

About half of all charges of every case in Shelby County from 2018 to 2022 were dismissed, which Carter said was due to the fact that “often a plea to one count of the indictment results in the remaining counts being dismissed.” About 22% of the charges resulted in a “guilty plea ‘as charged’ in that count.” Carter said 6% of the charges were pleas to lesser charges.

He did, however, note changes in the percentage of cases tried in Shelby County's criminal courts.

"The percentage of cases tried before a jury dropped from 1.9% in 2018 to 1.2% in 2022," he wrote. "The year-to-date trials of 2023 suggest an even more precipitous drop in this calendar year. The issue is simple. Even if we dispose of cases in the same way, but take much longer to do so than before, our case backlog must continue to grow. Without the assurance of a speedy trial, a person accused of a crime has no incentive to do anything but delay their matter for as long as possible."

Carter suggests solutions

Carter said the solution will take “the committed effort” of judges, the DA’s office and the community.

The judges, he said, must be more strict about case timelines and ensure that they are “not allowed to ‘drag on.’” They must also develop a plan to dispose or try any case older than 500 days, referencing a federal court’s “rocket docket” model to play catch up. That, however, would also require trials to be carried out much faster, Carter said.

The DA, according to Carter, should “obtain the training and education for the members of his office to ensure that they are able to evaluate cases fairly, prepare them effectively and present them to a jury promptly and persuasively.” He also said prosecutors should be “the people’s attorney,” especially for the victims of crime.

The people of Shelby County, he said in closing, should “be alerted to their rights to a ‘speedy trial or disposition’” in criminal cases.

"At the end of the day, a knowledgeable and vocal public is the most effective mechanism for insuring that the judges and district attorney effectively protect the community and guarantee their rights as well as those of the accused," he wrote.

Why did Carter get this role, and how much was he paid?

Carter was given this role by Strickland in mid-July 2023, and he began sitting in on court cases shortly after, The Daily Memphian reported.

Carter's contract, obtained through a public records request by The Commercial Appeal, was not signed by Strickland until Aug. 23 this year. The contract showed that Carter was to be paid $200 an hour, for his court monitoring duties with a 10-hour working cap.

Assuming Carter worked for the 26 weeks from Strickland's announcement through the report's publication for his full, 10-hour allotment, the city could pay up to $52,000 for the court watch report from the retired judge.

The contract is broken up into three levels. In level one, Carter, per the contract, was asked to conduct "an in-depth examination and analysis, through data/record compilation and personal observations of activities and outcomes of criminal cases in Shelby County Courts, including but not limited to criminal courts."

Carter's report was six pages long, not including an attached case management plan that he referenced within the report.

The second level of Carter's contract said he was to "perform a systematic evaluation of such actives and outcomes, to include" caseloads, trial calendars, data and efficiency trends, case outcomes and any other subject requested by the City of Memphis.

The report, though driven through narrative and not including graphs or charts, noted multiple trials are scheduled that get rescheduled, or do not begin due to a plea deal being struck.

"Every week six, seven or more trials are scheduled to begin," he wrote. "Most weeks only one or two begin. Many weeks pass with no trials being conducted at all. Some of the cases are settled, many are continued to another date, and a few are dismissed for various reasons including, unsurprisingly, witness problems. With only one trial set in a given courtroom per week these alternative outcomes result in the whole week being a missed opportunity for any of the myriad other cases awaiting trial."

Level three of Carter's contract stated he was to give written reports when asked to do so.

Though Carter's contract was signed for a single year, there is an option to extend the contract for another year.

