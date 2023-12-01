Report: Shooting at The Avenues mall injures one

Staff
Jacksonville police are responding to a reported shooting at The Avenues mall on the city’s Southside, according to Times-Union news partner First Coast News.

Citing the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, FCN is reporting that one person has been transported to an area hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

A photo shared to X, formerly Twitter, by FCN weekend reporter/anchor Riley Phillips shows at least eight JSO patrol cars and several shoppers outside the mall’s entrance near the second-floor food court.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Shooting at Avenues mall in Jacksonville: What we know

