Report: Shooting at The Avenues mall injures one

Jacksonville police are responding to a reported shooting at The Avenues mall on the city’s Southside, according to Times-Union news partner First Coast News.

Citing the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, FCN is reporting that one person has been transported to an area hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

A photo shared to X, formerly Twitter, by FCN weekend reporter/anchor Riley Phillips shows at least eight JSO patrol cars and several shoppers outside the mall’s entrance near the second-floor food court.

#BREAKING: I’m on the scene of a reported shooting at The Avenues mall in Jacksonville. One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/U1kxfjsI8c — Riley Phillips (@rileyphillipstv) December 1, 2023

