Report of shooting at Hollywood High School deemed a hoax

Hollywood High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a shooting on campus, but it was determined that the report was a hoax, according to the Los Angeles Unified School District.

"Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax," Los Angeles schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho said in a tweet.

Los Angeles school police received a report from the LAPD at 9:43 a.m. that there was an active shooter at the school and there were six victims down on campus, said Lt. Nina Buranasombati, a school police spokesperson. LAPD and school police officers searched the campus and did not find any victims, suspects or evidence of a shooting, she said.

"All students are safe and accounted for," Buranasombati said

The apparent swatting call caused concern from parents who showed up at the campus as crime scene tape swaddled the school. Paramedics were on hand, anticipating possible patients. Officers were seen entering the campus with guns drawn.

Although classes resumed by 11:30 a.m., Buranasombati said some parents checked their children out early for the day.

"Non-credible school hoaxes are a serious offense that Los Angeles Unified takes seriously," Carvalho said in a statement. "Threats disrupt the educational environment, increase stress levels, and interfere with law enforcement's ability to protect schools from real dangers."

