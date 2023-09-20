Report of shooting leads Alexandria officers to 25-year-old man dead in street

A 25-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night after a report of a shooting in Alexandria, according to police.

Tyruin Green was found dead in the road at the intersection of Chester and Polk streets after the Alexandria Police Department responded to a call around 10:45 p.m., reads a news release.

There have been no arrests, but an investigation is continuing.

On June 23, the department responded to a home invasion at the Chateau Deville Apartments on Lakeside Drive in which one man was critically wounded. The victim in that shooting was 25-year-old Tyruin Green, according to the June news release.

The department had no comment Wednesday on whether the victims in the two shootings are the same person.

In the home invasion, a warrant on charges of attempted first-degree murder and home invasion was issued for Andrew Dawayne Howard, 34. The department states Howard is from Alexandria, but online Rapides Parish jail records list an address in Beaumont, Texas.

Howard, a lifetime sex offender after a 2009 Rapides Parish conviction for forcible rape, remains at large.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call detectives at 318-441-6416, dispatch at 318-441-6559 or Crime Stoppers of CenLa at 318-443-7867.

People also can email detectives at APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com.

