Report of shots being fired lead police to man found dying in downtown Kansas City street

A man died after being shot during an early morning altercation Wednesday on Broadway in downtown Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday to a report of gunfire in the 1000 block of Broadway, Officer Alayna Gonzalez with the Kansas City Police Department said in an email.

While en route, the call was updated to a shooting. Once there, officers found a man lying in the street outside a vehicle. He had been shot and was unresponsive, Gonzalez said.

Officers rendered first aid until emergency medical crews arrived. The victim was declared dead at the scene, she said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was in an argument before gunfire was exchanged, Gonzalez said.

No one was in custody and no suspect information was released. Detectives do not believe there is a threat to the surrounding areas related to the homicide, Gonzalez said.

The killing is Kansas City’s 164th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 152 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

This year’s number of homicides trails slightly behind Kansas City’s deadliest year. In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded in Kansas City. There were 167 killings by this time in 2020.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,00 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS Hotline. Witnesses can also call homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043.