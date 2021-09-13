Report of shots fired Friday were likely sounds of vehicles being damaged

Sep. 13—A report of shots fired in Northwest Rochester Friday night was likely the sound of vehicles being damaged, not gunshots, according to Rochester police.

Police were called about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, to the 6100 block of Bandel Road Northwest for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found no evidence of shots being fired, but found some vehicles had been damaged, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.

A 20-year-old man told officers he was in the area to pick up his mother when a car approached him and four to six men got out and damaged his car. The man said he tried to get away and ended up damaging two parked cars in the process.

Faudskar said officers believe that the sound of breaking glass is what people heard before calling 911. Officers found no shell casings or bullet holes.

Police said indications are that the incident was not a random act.

The man was not injured.