Report of shots fired near Walmart on Whiskey Road; police say no threat

Nov. 26—The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon in the area of the Walmart on Whiskey Road.

According to a social media post, the incident is still under investigation and police said there is no threat to the public.

In June, a 13-year-old girl was shot at the Walmart on Whiskey Road. Stephen Foreman, 32, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police.