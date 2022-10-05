Update: Beaufort High cleared after ‘report of shots fired’ Wednesday; no injuries reported

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emergency responders are at Beaufort High School Wednesday morning after getting calls of possible shots fired, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 11:10 a.m., the school was “rendered clear,” according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. No gunshot victims or signs of a shooter were found.

“Everybody is safe,” said City of Beaufort Police Chief Dale McDorman.

The school was on lockdown since at least 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after police were called “for the report of shots fired,” according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The call, McDorman said, was a “hoax.”

School will be dismissed early once the lockdown has been lifted, according to a statement from the school district. Buses will be arriving early to drive students home and students who drive to school will be released at the same time. Parents who want to pick up their children may do so at the school’s football stadium.

Officers were in the process of clearing the school as of 10 a.m., according to Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Fazekas.

No students or teachers were reported to be injured.

A spokesperson for the school district was not immediately available for comment.

A crowd gathers outside of Beaufort High School after a report of shots fired in the area Wednesday morning. Capt. Andre Massey of the Port Royal Police Department is fielding questions from parents and guardians, but details remain largely unknown.

Students were on lockdown in their classrooms while police went room-to-room clearing the school, according to Erin Ashley Greene, the sister of a student at Beaufort High.

As of 10:24 a.m. police were unable to confirm whether or not there was an active shooter on campus or if the call was a hoax, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Dozens of parents were waiting at the entrance of the school and receiving updates from Capt. Andre Massey from the Port Royal Police Department.

“We don’t know if it’s real or if it’s fake ... we’re going to clear this building from top to bottom,” he said.

Schools in Beaufort and Lady’s Island were under a modified lockdown, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 10:40 a.m., half of the school was evacuated and students were being patted down, according to Massey. Police had no updates about whether there was a shooter or the call was a hoax.

As of 11:05 a.m., crowds outside the school became unruly. Shoving broke out between two men. One man suggested the parents go into the school to check for themselves.

“Tensions are high, but it does not benefit no one if we go out there and we act in mayhem,” Massey shouted in an attempt to calm the crowds.

Other threats statewide

Around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a “possible emergency situation” at Burke High School at 244 President St. in Charleston, according to the department’s Twitter.

“A call was received from another location regarding a possible active shooter at the school,” the tweet about Charleston said.

Burke High School was locked down, which is normal procedure. No one was injured, the department reported, and no suspects had been located.

“The call appears to have been a hoax,” CPD said.

Sgt. Bonifacio Perez from Bluffton Police Department said officials also received reports from several other jurisdictions of “similar threats” in Greenville, Myrtle Beach and Blythewood.

Although Bluffton schools have not received any threats, police personnel likely would be present in the area, Perez said.