New report shows Americans are dealing with long-term trauma from pandemic

The pandemic may have started nearly four years ago, but it’s still wreaking havoc on our mental health today. “Go connect face to face with those family and friends that you might have not been connecting with ever since the pandemic,” said Alan Davidson, the President and CEO of the Central Coast Behavioral Health Network. He continued, “We're coming out of the pandemic, and people have been isolated a lot. And just that those effects right there, I think another thing that could be happening is isolation. We had three years where people were pretty isolated, and they lost a lot of friend groups. And now it's coming out of that.” A new survey from The American Psychological Association reveals Americans aged 35-44 had the highest increase in mental health diagnoses last year.

