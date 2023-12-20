Report shows assaults on L.A. public transit drivers are increasing

A new study revealed that bus and train operators are being increasingly targeted in violent attacks across the country. A report by the Urban Institute found that over the past 15 years, major assaults on bus and rail operators across the U.S. have tripled. “Major” assaults were defined as “an event resulting in a fatality or injury requiring medical transport.” From 2008 and 2022, major assaults rose from 168 to 492 nationwide, according to the study. The report analyzed data from the Federal Transit Administration’s National Transit Database. Assaults that didn’t meet the FTA’s “major” threshold that drivers were still subjected to include stabbing, spitting, hitting and kicking, and unwelcome sexual misconduct. KTLA's Sandra Mitchell reports on Dec. 19, 2023.

View comments