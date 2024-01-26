Report shows bullying incidents have quadrupled in New Jersey schools
A new report shows what's being described as an alarming increase in bullying in New Jersey schools.
A new report shows what's being described as an alarming increase in bullying in New Jersey schools.
The "Jersey Club" music style has seen a mainstream resurgence with the help of popular TikTokers.
Klopp made the stunning announcement Friday morning amid yet another Liverpool title chase.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Ravens AFC title game.
As the S&P keeps hitting new highs, Wall Street strategists point out that doesn't make it a bad time to enter the market.
The Xbox Series S is currently on sale for $230, down $70 from its retail price of $300.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC title game.
Grab an amazing deal on denim from the Griselda star's line that will make you look — and feel — your best.
2024 Volvo XC90 three-row SUV remains a good choice for comfort, class and efficiency. But it is starting to show its age.
Wolfgang Puck's dynamic personality, engaging leadership style, and innovative culinary chops set the stage for his celebrity chef journey. Here's how he leads his multimillion-dollar empire today.
Hawkish Fedspeak followed by silence greets the cheers of the market.
A judge's decision to block a JetBlue- Spirit union offered new momentum to an antitrust crackdown in Washington. It could force executives to think twice about new deals in 2024.
The 23andMe hacks started in late April 2023 and went on for months before the company discovered the data breach.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on the company's 2024 outlook.
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
IBM's fourth quarter earnings saw revenue rise 4% and earnings per share of $3.87, above Wall Street's expectations.