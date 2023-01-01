Report shows a decrease in Florida unemployment claims

Fewer Floridians have filed for unemployment for the first time.

According to the latest U.S. Department of Labor report, around 4,300 people in Florida filed for unemployment last week.

This statistic is a change from nearly 5,700 claims the week prior.

Nationwide, there has been a modest increase in unemployment as a whole.

Florida typically sees a drop in unemployment claims around the holidays.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 225,000 for the week ending 12/24 (+9,000).



Insured unemployment was 1,710,000 for the week ending 12/17 (+41,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) December 29, 2022

