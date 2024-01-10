New report shows decrease in human trafficking offenses in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA. (WHTM) – A new report released by the Pennsylvania Courts InfoShare shows that human-trafficking offenses in Pennsylvania are down by nearly 41% from 2021-2022.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that human trafficking is down,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack.

It does mean charges brought against alleged perpetrators are down. McCormack adding it can be difficult to prosecute a human trafficking case.

“Law enforcement for a long time was kind of behind the curve. We didn’t know what we didn’t know about human trafficking. There was a lot of stuff taking place right in our own communities and we didn’t even know it. So, we’re still learning. But I like to think that we’re fast learners,” said McCormack.

One worry McCormack has is that some people may not be coming forward with information.

“In many countries where some of the victims come from there is no trust in law enforcement, you can trust us,” said McCormack.

The nonprofit, ‘HOPE. INSPIRE. LOVE.’ In Lancaster says not coming forward can be due to fear.

“Think of a woman or a youth or some young man that this is happening to and that fear behind who their trafficker may be, fearful of reporting…so, we have to find safe places,” said CEO Amy Thurston.

‘HOPE. INSPIRE. LOVE.’ is one of those say places for survivors to turn to for help. Thurston believes this decrease comes from community awareness and prevention which is key to reducing the number of those trafficked.

The report also shows that Dauphin County has the second-highest rate of human trafficking offenses filed in the state with 10% of all cases.

If you see something suspicious or are a victim, you can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

