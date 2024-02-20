Report shows drop in number of people visiting Florida

New numbers show a drop in people visiting Florida.

Visit Florida released its 2023 report this week.

The report shows roughly 135 million tourists came to Florida last year.

That’s down more than 2 million from the record we saw the previous year.

The drop is largely due to a post-pandemic rebound in international travel and a drop-off in domestic tourism.

