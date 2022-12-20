Report shows infant died of fentanyl overdose, New London woman charged with manslaughter

Dec. 19—State police have charged a New London woman with manslaughter in connection with the death of an infant in Salem earlier this year who fatally overdosed on a mix of drugs that included fentanyl, a powerful opioid.

Ricki J. Thomas, 28, remains at the York Correctional Institution on a $2 million bond on charges of second-degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a minor and illegal possession of a controlled substance. She appeared briefly in New London Superior Court on Monday where she pleaded not guilty plea.

Thomas was arrested Nov. 3 on a warrant following a months-long investigation by state police detectives into the Feb. 8 death of an infant at a residence in Salem where Thomas was living at the time.

Police described conditions at the home as "deplorable," with alcohol, drugs, needles and other drug paraphernalia in various accessible locations in the home, including the room where the infant slept.

An arrest warrant affidavit prepared by detectives with the state police Eastern District Major Crime Squad provides details of the investigation but redacts some names, ages and the address of the home.

The relationship between Thomas and the infant is unclear in the warrant though police said the infant was sleeping in a bedroom Thomas shared with 37-year-old Travis Schubel.

Schubel is an admitted drug user who confessed to police that the drugs in the home were his. Schubel, who has numerous criminal convictions and pending cases involving drugs and alcohol, has not been charged in the case.

On Feb. 8, Thomas called 911 to report an unresponsive infant at the unidentified home. During a call with a dispatcher from Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications, police said Thomas reported that she could not feel the child's chest moving. The same dispatcher explained how to perform CPR. Another person on the call, 67-year-old Janice Schubel, reported white foam coming from the child's mouth. Police said Janice Shubel also lives at the home with Thomas. Her relationship to Travis Schubel, was not detailed in the warrant.

Responding members of the Salem Fire Department performed CPR and administered four doses of Narcan, a opioid reversal drug, in an attempt to save the child's life during transport to the Backus Hospital. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital that same morning.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the child's cause of death to be "acute intoxication due to fentanyl and xylazine." The manner of death was ruled a homicide. Xylazine is a veterinary tranquilizer sometimes mixed with fentanyl to lengthen the euphoric effects, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Thomas told police the child seemed fine on the day before the incident and that she had put the child to sleep in a pack-and-play in the room she shared with Travis Schubel. The child, Thomas told police, did not wake up that night, which was unusual. When she awoke the next morning, at about 9 a.m., she told police she was unable to wake the infant up. Travis Schubel had already left on a trip to the methadone clinic in Norwich.

Despite the presence of drugs in the home, Thomas told police she was unaware of any drugs in the house and "denied ever having used drugs." She did say Travis Schubel had a history of drug use and was taking methadone at the time. He normally kept his methadone in a lock box in the bedroom, Thomas told police.

Police obtained a search and seizure warrant for the Salem home.

Police wrote in the warrant that "In the living room there was stained furniture, a yogurt container with flies, a used diaper on the floor, and a full nip bottle without a cap on the fireplace hearth. In the kitchen, there were dirty dishes overfilling the sink and cooked food left out."

In the bedroom where the child slept, police said there were cobwebs, an unknown dark red splatter on the ceiling and clothing on the floor. The child's pack-and-play had a pillow, a small pancake and multiple toys in it. There was also a used Narcan cartridge underneath the pack-and-play though everyone at the home denied using Narcan on the child.

"On a desk next to the pack-and-play was a baby bottle with liquid, partially eaten chocolate candies and an open jar of baby food with flies," police wrote.

In the room, police said there were also multiple empty methadone bottles and in the dresser drawers, numerous capped and uncapped needles, white, yellow, and pink baggies, small rubber bands and metal spoons and residue," all items consistent with drug use.

Police said they found 38 bags of an unknown powder which later tested positive for fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl, a specific kind of fentanyl, in a plastic storage box in a desk drawer with the front of the drawer missing. In a bag next to the bed were multiple empty Captain Morgan rum nip bottles and crumbled baggies.

Police caught up with Travis Schubel at the methadone clinic on Feb. 15 where they questioned him about the infant's death. Schubel explained that on the morning of Feb. 8 he had left the house at 9 a.m. and the infant was still asleep. He admitted to having a history of alcohol and drug abuse and confessed the drugs in Thomas' bedroom were his and said "they're definitely not Ricki's." He said Thomas was a "great mother and has never used drugs in her life."

On Feb. 15, police obtained the state Department of Children and Families case records for Thomas which included a report to DCF's Careline by a DCF social worker. It detailed that Thomas had reported concerns about Travis Schubel's drug use and erratic behavior during a virtual visit on Jan. 26.

Police said a DCF investigation revealed "substantiated physical neglect," of the infant by Thomas and Travis Schubel and deemed the conditions of the home to be "detrimental" to the infant's well being and exposed the infant to Schubel's substance use and paraphernalia, the arrest warrant affidavit states.

Between Jan. 25 and Feb. 16, Travis Schubel had submitted urine samples to the Root Center in Norwich that had twice tested positive for fentanyl, along with benzodiazepines and THC, police said.

A representative from DCF did not immediately comment on the case.

Thomas is due back in court on Jan. 30. State police were not immediately available to comment on any other pending arrests in the case.

