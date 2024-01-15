New report shows 'nationwide failure to equip all children to succeed'

Black children in Michigan are blocked from reaching essential milestones of well-being, hindered by underinvestment and persistent disparities, according to a report released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The Race for Results report found that children of color nationwide are missing critical developmental milestones as a direct result of failure to invest in policies, programs and services that would support them.

In Michigan, the most significant concerns relate to Black children, who, on average, lag particularly far behind their national peers when it comes to fourth grade reading proficiency, graduating high school on time and completing an associate’s degree.

Long-standing discriminatory policies on housing, property tax limits and local funding for neighborhoods served as the backdrop for disinvestment in education that led to persistent disparities for Black kids in Michigan, according to Monique Stanton, president and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy.

Michigan League for Public Policy President and CEO, Monique Stanton.

“While our recent state budgets have gone a long way toward making sure schools are sufficiently funded, that’s coming on the heels of decades of disinvestment,” Stanton said in a statement. “Those years of inadequate funding mean Black children in Michigan are among the least likely to attend preschool, be proficient in reading and math, graduate high school on time or earn a post-secondary degree.”

Michigan ranked among the worst in the nation for inequity

The Race for Results index standardizes scores across 12 indicators that represent well-being milestones from infancy to adulthood, with indicators across four areas: early childhood, family resources, neighborhood context, and education and early work experiences.

No group came close to the index’s maximum score of 1,000; the highest-scoring group in Michigan was Asian and Pacific Islanders, who received an 800. Black children in the state were notably far behind, scoring just 268 on the index.

White children were measured at 660, American Indians came in at 565, those identifying as two or more races scored 515 and Latinos had the next-to-lowest index score of 479.

Michigan had one of the widest differences in well-being scores between ethnic and racial groups in the country, according to the Michigan League for Public Policy.

Overall, report authors wrote that “The 2024 Race for Results index and its indicators tell a story of incremental progress against a backdrop of persistent disparities.”

Policies are leading to improvements

The first Race for Results report was released a decade ago and revealed large gaps in overall well-being for children. Nationally, well-being for young people in every racial group improved on six out of 11 indicators for which comparisons can be made over the last 10 years.

Anne Kuhnen, policy director of Kids Count in Michigan, pointed out that Michigan has made significant improvement on many indicators since 2014. And she said although the current report reveals great disparities, it was also based on data collected before several important policy changes.

Anne Kuhnen, Michigan League for Public PolicyÕs Kids Count Policy Director.

“It wouldn’t reflect, for example, some of the really effective policies that were just passed in our budget last summer,” she said. Kuhnen said an increase in the earned income tax credit and the elimination of asset tests for food assistance in Michigan should bring more positive outcomes for low-income families.

Nationwide, the report reflects improvement on many of the index indicators, notably in the percentage of children living in two-parent households, children living at or above 200% of the federal poverty level and children living in low-poverty areas.

Key to recent improvements in child well-being was the expanded federal child tax credit, which experts have credited with lifting millions of families — the majority families of color — temporarily out of poverty. That, along with the Dependent Care Tax Credit and other relief programs resulted in a historic drop in child poverty in 2021.

The rate of children living in poverty in Michigan has decreased by 15% since 2016, according to Kids Count data.

Michigan has options to keep reducing disparities

Michigan was not one of the 14 states that chose to pass its own version of the Child Tax Credit, something that could make a tangible difference for families with children.

“Everyone always says, well, how are we going to pay for it?” said Kuhnen. “And I mean, the answer to that question is really, what are our priorities? Is reducing child poverty a priority for our state?”

But Michigan did take other actions to help kids, including providing free school meals for every public school student in the last budget. Kuhnen said she’d like to see that provision made permanent.

The Race for Results report recommended innovative solutions like baby bonds and children’s savings accounts that would be supplemented by public funds to help children pursue higher education, launch businesses or find housing.

Kuhnen pointed to the just-launched Rx Kids pilot program in Flint as an example of an innovation with the potential to improve young Michiganders’ well-being. The first of its kind in the U.S., the program delivers cash assistance to pregnant and new mothers in monthly installments to be spent on whatever they feel best meets their needs.

And, she said Michigan could take steps at the state level — notably increasing affordable and high-quality early childhood education — to create more equitable access down the road to opportunities such as higher education and skills training.

To make it all possible, Kuhnen said Michigan will need to have more robust and better-refined data that can inform policy changes. “Our state needs to be investing in reliable and accurate data systems so that we have the information we need in order to identify these disparities where they exist and analyze some of the inequities in our system in order to fix them.”

Jennifer Brookland covers child welfare for the Detroit Free Press in partnership with Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan has some of the widest race-based disparities in the country