Report shows no clear impact from UAW strike on Michigan's September tax revenues

LANSING — A report released late Tuesday on state tax collections for September does not show a clear impact from the UAW strike that began midway through that month.

State revenues from major taxes such as income tax and sales tax were down in September, compared to the same month a year earlier, but were higher than what experts forecasted at a revenue estimating conference held in May, according to a report from Michigan's House Fiscal Agency.

UAW leaders called the strike just before midnight on Sept. 14, targeting the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, a GM plant in Missouri, and a Stellantis-run Jeep plant in Ohio. The dispute escalated Sept. 22, when workers went on strike at GM and Stellantis distribution facilities in Michigan and 19 other states. There was a further escalation Sept. 29, when workers went on strike at GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant and Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant. There have also been significant layoffs associated with the strike, which have impacted workers in Michigan and other states, both at the automakers themselves and at companies that supply them with parts and services.

But based on the House Fiscal Agency report, September tax collection data has not captured any clear impact from the strike. Lost wages would be reflected in lower income tax revenue, which impacts the state's general fund. Reduced spending as a result of lost wages or anticipation of reduced income would be reflected in lower sales tax revenue, which mostly impacts the School Aid Fund.

The report says that general fund revenues in September were estimated at $1.6 billion, which was about $111 million higher than the May estimates. Some of that increase was due to higher-than-anticipated collections from the Corporate Income Tax, which tends to be volatile, the report said.

School Aid Fund revenue in September was estimated at close to $1.9 billion, which was about $50 million higher than what officials estimated in May, according to the report.

