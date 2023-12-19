New report shows Pennsylvania has the highest inflation increase in the U.S.

PENNSYLVANIA. (WHTM) – ConsumerAffairs found that nationwide food prices increased 5.3% this year. In Pennsylvania, it went up 8.2%.

abc27 News talked with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which has noticed the same pattern in our state.

“We can see that the price change for grocery has steadily increased,” said U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics economist Yaa Opoku-Agyeman.

ConsumerAffiars indicates the main reason for high prices is the lack of competition. Both in cities and rural areas where there are few grocery stores and with less competition can come higher prices.

So, what’s gone up the most?

Baby Formula: 17.5%

Candy/Gum: 9.7%

Pet Food: 8.5%

Until inflation comes down, what can we do in the meantime? Experts say try to shop local and avoid the upcharge for foods shipped in from a distance.

“If you shop local, it’s coming from a local area. So that transportation fee isn’t necessarily, it’s considered in the price, but it’s not as high as some groceries like such as like oranges from Florida coming into Pennsylvania,” said Opoku-Agyeman.





