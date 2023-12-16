Report shows state tax revenue is among the lowest in the nation, second only to Alaska

A new report found that Alabama had the second-lowest tax collection total in the nation for the 2021 fiscal year, despite having one of the nation's highest totals for sales tax collections.

A large chunk of the tax revenue that the state of Alabama collects comes from sales taxes. Conversely, the state collects a low amount of property taxes, meaning that the poor are shouldering the majority of the tax burden in Alabama, the report's author said.

“That’s a benefit for homeowners, and for farmers, and owners of timberland, but it creates a situation where governments have to depend more heavily on sales taxes or income taxes to make up for the low per capita property taxes," said Thomas Spencer, the author of the report, which the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama released.

“... Our tax system is considered regressive given that it falls more heavily on lower income Alabamians than higher."

The report, "How Alabama Taxes Compare, 2023 Edition," uses the data published by U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Survey of State and Local Finances. The council released the report Wednesday.

Alabama tax collections fund services like public education and the criminal justice system.

The most recent data covers the fiscal year between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, meaning the Alabama data is from the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2020.

During that time, the state collected $4,237 per resident, $481 more than the previous year. The median value for the nation was $5,385 per capita, which is $1,196 more per person than Alabama.

The average per capita total for the Southeast was $4,556, $319 per person higher than Alabama. Alaska was the only state that collected fewer dollars per person than Alabama.

“Over the last several years because of federal stimulus, and inflation to some degree, our tax collections have been very high, and government has had a lot of money to spend, but as that federal relief dries up, and as our growth returns to more normal rates and government faces the costs that are rising because of inflation, we are going to have less money to address these problems," Spencer said.

This means that Alabama has less money to spend on services for its residents. These services include public education and the criminal justice system.

The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama has been releasing this study for almost 30 years.

“We've been doing this since the early '90s, and we've consistently found that Alabama is at the bottom or second to last in state or local per capita tax collections," Spencer said.

More: Valiant Cross 'The gold standard of education innovation in America': Valiant Cross wins $1M Yass Prize

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Report consistently finds Alabama to be low in tax collection