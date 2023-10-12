Report shows strong new home sales for Sacramento region

Oct. 11—New home sales in the Sacramento region continue to outpace monthly averages, according to a report released by the North State Building Industry Association on Wednesday.

While the region as a whole saw increased sales in September, Sutter County again severely lagged behind other surrounding counties with zero new home sales reported. Yuba County builders reported 20 new homes sales for the month.

Of the 20 new homes sold in Yuba County last month, the community of Plumas Lake made up the bulk of those sales with 16 reported. In August, Yuba County builders reported 32 new home sales while Sutter County builders reported three new home sales.