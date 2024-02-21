Report shows systematic rapes, murder of women in Israel on October 7

A woman takes part in a protest by family and relatives of the German born Kidnapped by Hamas calling for their release outside the German Embassy in Tel-aviv. The October 7 terror attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas included systematic sexual violence involving the rape and mutilation of women, a report released on Wednesday showed. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The October 7 terror attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas included systematic sexual violence involving the rape and mutilation of women, a report released on Wednesday showed.

"The sexual assaults and rapes were committed by multiple participants and included sadistic practices characterized by brutal, demonstrative features," according to the report published by the Israeli Association of Rape Crisis Centres (ARCCI).

Most victims were murdered during or after the rape. Women in particular, but also children and men, were victims of sexual violence.

"The report, submitted to decisionmakers at the UN, leaves no room for denial or disregard," said Orit Sulitzeanu, chief executive of the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, in a statement.

"The terrorist organization Hamas chose to harm Israel strategically in two clear ways - kidnapping citizens and committing sadistic sexual crimes.

"Silence is no longer an option. We expect international organizations to take a clear stance," Sulitzeanu said.

The sexual assaults had mainly taken place at the Nova music festival in Reim, in the towns attacked and in military bases on the edge of the Gaza Strip, and in the captivity of hostages.

"In some cases, rape was conducted in front of an audience, such as partners, family, or friends, to increase the pain and humiliation for all present," the report said.

"Many of the victims' bodies were found mutilated and bound, with sexual organs brutally attacked, and in some cases weapons inserted," the report said. Booby traps had been hidden in some of the bodies.

The report is based on both confidential and public information, including witness statements, interviews with first responders and direct information received by ARCCI.

The report only mentions information from identified sources that has been authorized for publication. However, the analysis is based on other confidential information that is not authorized for publication.

Hamas had denied reports of the use of systematic sexual violence.

Hamas terrorists and other extremist groups attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping another 250, which they took to Gaza.

Since then, Israel's military has launched massive airstrikes and a ground offensive against Hamas and its allies in the coastal area.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in the process.