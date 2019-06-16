Report: Stanton to return Tuesday for Yankees

The New York Yankees' lineup could be on the cusp of becoming a modern-day Murderers' Row.

Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Giancarlo Stanton will return from the injured list and play on Tuesday, adding that newly acquired slugger Edwin Encarnacion will be active Monday night when the Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays, per ESPN's Coley Harvey.

Encarnacion will become the team's primary designated hitter and Stanton will return to the outfield. Outfielder Aaron Judge also is close to a return from the IL, likely making veteran Brett Gardner the odd man out.

"Encarnacion, Stanton and Judge, that's three elite power hitters plugged into our lineup," Boone told reporters, per ESPN. "Hopefully it's something that over time creates a big-time advantage for us."

Last season, the three combined to hit 97 home runs and drive in 274 in 407 games.

Encarnacion is leading the American League with 21 home runs.

Stanton has been sidelined since March 31 with multiple injuries, including a calf ailment, and Judge has played in just 20 games because of a strained oblique.

